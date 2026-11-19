Nationwide chief Debbie Crosbie states that Labour's tax hikes and regulatory changes are severely impacting landlord profitability in the private rental sector.

Nationwide Building Society has issued a stark warning regarding the increasing pressures facing the private rental market, stating that recent government policies are making the sector "very difficult" for property owners to operate in. Debbie Crosbie, the chief executive of the lender, identified that a combination of aggressive tax increases and new legislative regulations is significantly squeezing profitability for landlords across the country.

Regulatory Changes Impacting Landlord Profits

The comments from Nationwide boss Debbie Crosbie arrive as the private rental sector faces a substantial financial burden following the Budget statement delivered last month by Chancellor John Healey. Landlords are now confronted with a four percentage point increase in tax on property income, a move that effectively doubles the previously planned two percentage point rise.

Also read Alan Milburn Report Urges Multi-Billion Youth Unemployment Investment

Ms Crosbie stated that there is "no question" that these recent changes in both taxation and legislation are directly impacting the bottom line for operators within the private rental sector. She emphasized that the organization is monitoring the situation very carefully as these regulatory shifts continue to reduce earnings for property owners.

Compounding the financial strain from higher taxes, landlords are also grappling with the implementation of the Renters' Rights Act. This legislation grants tenants significantly more power and makes it substantially harder for property owners to increase rents or evict individuals who are in breach of their agreements.

Furthermore, the Labour government has raised the prospect of introducing new powers for local councils. These powers would potentially allow councils to seize empty buildings or confiscate rental properties, adding another layer of uncertainty and risk for those investing in the private rental housing market.

Advertisement

Stakeholder Positions and Market Uncertainty

Speaking to reporters as she outlined Nationwide's financial results, Ms Crosbie described the rental segment as "very important" both for the building society and for the general functioning of the private rental sector. She acknowledged that it is currently a very difficult time for landlords but pledged that the lender will continue to do all it can to support them through these challenges.

While acknowledging the headwinds in the rental sector, Nationwide itself reported a robust financial performance for the first half of the year. The lender revealed a 38 per cent increase in pre-tax profits, reaching £673 million for the six-month period ending at the end of September.

Mortgage net lending also saw significant growth, rising to £7.7 billion, which is a notable increase from the £4.7 billion recorded in the same period a year earlier. This growth indicates that despite sector-specific challenges, the broader mortgage business remains active and profitable for the institution.

However, Nationwide admitted that the wider mortgage market is now "slowing modestly." This assessment echoes growing evidence from recent weeks showing falling home loan approvals and lower property prices across the market as higher interest rates continue to bite into consumer spending power.

Economic Outlook and Future Prospects

The lender noted that elevated energy prices have led to higher inflation and market interest rates. They stated that the longer-term impact on economic growth will depend heavily on the duration of this disruption, suggesting that volatility may persist in the near future.

Nationwide chief economist Robert Gardner explained that things have slowed a little when it comes to mortgage approvals and house prices. He did not view this as a surprise, given the prevailing uncertainty and volatility of prices in the current economic climate.

Advertisement

Mr Gardner highlighted that consumer sentiment softened quite a bit in October. This dip in confidence aligns with the broader trends of economic slowdown, although he maintained that household finances overall were still in really good shape.

Debt levels as a share of income remain close to their lowest level for 25 years, and employment is holding up well. These positive indicators provide a buffer for consumers, even as the housing market experiences a period of adjustment and cooling.

Scheduled Next Steps and Market Reaction

Despite the challenges identified in the rental sector and the broader housing market, Ms Crosbie told reporters that Nationwide has got a very strong pipeline going into the next half of the year. This suggests confidence in the institution's ability to maintain growth despite the regulatory and economic headwinds.

The immediate future for landlords involves navigating the full impact of the four percentage point tax hike effective from April. Property owners must now adjust their business models to account for this increased cost, alongside the operational constraints imposed by the Renters' Rights Act.

The potential introduction of council powers to seize empty buildings remains a looming possibility that could further alter the landscape of the private rental market. Investors are likely to watch this development closely as it could fundamentally change the security of property ownership for some landlords.

Nationwide continues to monitor these developments with care, balancing its support for landlords with its own financial obligations. The interplay between government policy, consumer sentiment, and institutional lending rates will define the market's trajectory in the coming months.