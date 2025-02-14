Nationwide Skating Community Mourns Loss of 28 in American Airlines Crash

The ice skating community across the United States came together on February 3rd, 2025, to pay tribute to the 28 members of the figure skating community lost in the tragic crash of American Airlines Flight 5342. Simultaneous memorial vigils were held at rinks nationwide, with skaters, coaches, and families honoring the victims through shared memories and expressions of grief.

On a normal Monday afternoon at the Centennial Sports plex ice rink in Nashville, Tenn., you’d hear the sounds of blades carving across the ice. The swish of spins and the crisp sounds of jumping and landing. But on Monday, Feb. 3, during what would have usually been a busy afternoon session of practice for the Nashville Skating Academy , there was only the mechanical whir of the building system that keeps the ice frozen. Everything else was silent.

Gathered under dimmed lights at center ice from 2:35 to 2:40 p.m., the skaters, coaches and families of the rink paid tribute to the 28 members of the figure skating community lost in the crash of American Airlines Flight 5342 and a helicopter on Wednesday, Jan. 29. On the ice, a cluster of battery-operated candles illuminated hand-drawn signs and poster boards with messages of love and support: Coaches stood behind their students, hands on their shoulders or arms wrapped around them. There were competitive skaters who had been at the National Development Camp in Wichita, the one the skaters lost on the flight also attended. There were young hockey skaters, adult skaters who took time off from work to be at the memorial and members of the rink’s adaptive skating program for people with disabilities — all skaters, in whatever capacity they participate on the ice. A vigil on the ice for lives lost in the American Airlines crash, and the grief felt in the ice skating community, in Nashville. (Courtesy Maura Sullivan Hill) It was a scene repeated at rinks around the country at the exact same moment: a nationwide memorial vigil organized to show support in a time of tragedy. The simultaneous tributes were all broadcast on , a website that provides live stream video in ice rinks, so members of the skating community could watch or participate. Hurting, in sadness, all these skaters were drawn to the ice, to their rinks. In Boston, home to six of the victims of the crash, many gathered at the Skating Club of Boston’s Norwood rink facility the day after the news broke, and then again in the days since and for their own tributes.I’ve been skating since I was 6 years old, 30 years of my life, and the ice has always been a home for me—wherever I am. I’ve moved a number of times over the years, from Massachusetts, to Indiana, then Chicago and Oregon, and finally to Nashville. In each location, I was always able to connect with people at the rink, to find friends and like-minded folks.The author, an ice skating instructor, watches as her student skates without holding hands for the first time, in Nashville, Tenn. (Courtesy Maura Sullivan Hill) There is an understanding and a sameness, even if you’ve never done a triple jump like Spencer Lane or Jinna Han. We are all skaters who have that same love and passion for being on the ice, each in our own way. We all know the smell of a rink when you walk in the doors, the crisp air. The quiet and stillness of the rest of the world when we’re en route to a 6 a.m. practice session. The steadfast dedication of the parents in the bleachers who brought their children there for that early practice. The pain when you hit the ice after a fall, the determination to get back up and try again. The patience and persistence it takes to perfect any skill executed on a quarter-inch blade on a slippery surface. That commonality breeds a closeness that is particularly apparent in challenging times. When the father of one of my college skating teammates died, we wore black scrunchies in his memory all season. When a young skater was battling cancer, my Chicago-area rink organized a fundraiser show. Without question, the skating community shows up for each other. The same is true in the aftermath of this tragic crash over the Potomac. Countless tributes to the people on the flight have been shared, from This community has been particularly strong in times of tragedy before. In 1961, in an eerily similar event, the entire U.S. Figure Skating Team died in a plane crash on the way to the competition. Any U.S. Figure Skating member or skater is immediately familiar with the final photo of the team boarding the fateful flight, because it is used to promote the established in their memory. For decades, this memorial fund has supported high-level skaters in their training expenses, in memory of those that were lost. The U.S. figure skating team before boarding the Sabena Flight 548, on February 15, 1961 in New York that crashed near Brussels, Belgium.(STF/AFP via Getty Images) of that plane crash was scheduled at Madison Square Garden. Just three weeks after the September 11 terrorist attacks, the organizers pivoted the show to also honor the victims of that tragedy, including a performance by then-junior skater Joanna Glick, who performed in memory of her brother, who died on United Flight 93 in Pennsylvania





