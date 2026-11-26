Golden State Medical Supply has issued a voluntary nationwide recall for its 800-milligram Ibuprofen tablets after potential aluminum particle contamination was detected. The FDA reports that while the risk of adverse effects is remote, continued use could cause minor gastrointestinal irritation. The affected lot, distributed by McKesson, is being quarantined and returned to the manufacturer.

Common pain reliever recalled nationwide over fears of tiny metal particlestablets due to potential aluminum particle contamination on the surface of the pills, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Camarillo-based Golden State Medical Supply, Inc. initiated the consumer-level recall on Monday for its 800-milligram Ibuprofen tablets under National Drug Code 51407-841-05, lot number GS069303 and an expiration date of January 2030. The FDA posted the company's announcement on Tuesday. Continued use of tablets from the affected lot could cause minor irritation and abrasion to the gastrointestinal tract, including the stomach or intestinal linings, GSMS said in its announcement.

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However, the company noted that the likelihood of a related adverse event is "remote" because the identified particulates measure between 0.01 and 0.10 millimeters. Golden State Medical Supply, Inc. issued a voluntary nationwide recall of one lot of prescription-strength 800-milligram Ibuprofen Tablets under NDC 51407-841-05 over potential surface aluminum particle contamination. The recalled lot was sold to pharmaceutical distributor McKesson, which has been instructed to stop distribution immediately, quarantine any remaining inventory and return the product to GSMS.