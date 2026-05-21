Nationwide Pays Out Profit-Sharing Bonus to Eligible Members

Britain's biggest building society announces payment to members who have qualifying current accounts and savings or mortgage. Customers must qualify by March 31, 2026. Profit-sharing payments are made under the Fairer Payment scheme

Nationwide reported pre-tax profits of £1.49 billion in the year to March 31, 2026, down from £2.3 billion last year. The building society said it will pay a profit-sharing bonus to its members for the fourth time under its Fairer Payment scheme.

Nationwide will make the payment to members with a qualifying current account and either £100 in total savings or £100 owed on a mortgage on the same date. However the company warned that some customers who switched to Nationwide over the last year will not be eligible due to delayed opening of accounts.

Dame Debbie Crosbie said that more people than ever are choosing Nationwide and that the achievement is a testament to the company's growth in mortgages, retail deposits and personal current accounts. The company announced that it will start paying members from June 10 and that aMember Exclusive Bond will also be made available to all members. Nationwide's profit-sharing payments will be its fourth of this year due to the Fairer Payment Scheme.

Virgin Money members are expecting the payment to be made next year due to delayed account openings. Customers switching to Nationwide are being told start early to be eligible for the payment given the closing dates for qualifying accounts





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