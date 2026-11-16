A software bug at JPMorgan Chase caused a nationwide outage Monday, delaying transactions and impacting Zelle payments for customers at Chase and other banks. Cyber security experts warn similar digital outages at Microsoft, United Airlines, and the FAA could worsen.

A software bug within JPMorgan Chase systems caused a nationwide outage Monday, delaying transactions and impacting Zelle payments for customers at Chase and other banks, according to multiple reports.

The outage began Monday morning, and it was unclear how long it would take to resolve, according to a source familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly. Chase said in a statement, Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds. We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible.

Also read JPMorgan Chase technical issue causes online banking delays for customers at multiple US banks

Chase Bug Causes Zelle Delays

The problems at Chase were internal and caused by a technical bug, not a cyber issue, said a separate source who was also familiar with the situation. The issues with Chase accounts appeared to be preventing customers from transferring money via Zelle. A representative for the company said that the technical issues on its platform originated with Chase. Zelle is not down.

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Zelle is operating as it should, the company told NBC News. Consumers use Zelle through participating banks and credit unions, which manage their accounts and hold their funds. Consumers do not have a separate Zelle account, and Zelle does not hold consumer funds. An issue at the financial institutions may be delaying Zelle payments for some of their customers.

Please contact them directly. The Chase outage also impacted related transactions with Bank of America, Capital One, and Wells Fargo, according to multiple reports. A U.S. Bank spokesman said, U.S. Bank systems are not directly impacted.

However, clients attempting to send or receive Zelle payments with another financial institution may experience transaction delays. It was not immediately clear how many Chase accounts were affected by the glitch. The bank counts approximately 94 million customer relationships. Reports began to surface online Monday afternoon from customers across a range of banks saying they were receiving error messages when attempting to perform bank transactions.

Nationwide Tech Glitches Shake Confidence

The issues at Chase are the latest in a series of nationwide tech glitches over the past week that have shaken public confidence in systems and companies that tens of millions of Americans use every day. Cyber security experts warn that recent major digital outages hitting Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase, and United Airlines are likely to worsen. Microsoft's global outage on Thursday knocked out business software like Outlook email systems.

The company said a latent software defect, combined with surging demand for servers, caused a cascade of failures. Then, on Friday the FAA ordered a nationwide ground-stop that left thousands stranded at airports. That has been blamed on a malfunctioning router in the middle of Arkansas that overloaded servers on the agency's aging system. Legacy systems are looking increasingly like Frankenstein's monster, with bolted-on parts from AI companies and third-party vendors offering more points of failure, said one expert.

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Complicating matters is an army of behind-the-scenes middlemen that most Americans don't see, but rely on every time they swipe a debit card, book a flight, or send a payment. These third-party tech giants provide much of the technological muscle behind the banking industry. We've added layers, the expert added. When we think about a banking system in layers, we think about branches and ATMs, but do we really think about Zelle?

A faulty software patch or security update could potentially prevent otherwise functioning computer systems from communicating with one another, grinding the gears across the industry. And the consequences of another meltdown during the holiday shopping frenzy could be particularly devastating for retailers. It's not just consumers, the expert said. It's small businesses.

Holiday Deadlines Fuel Software Issues

Chase has not disclosed whether a software update triggered Monday's outage. There is no evidence that the three incidents were connected or that AI was responsible. But AI could still be partly to blame, along with the holidays. Companies often freeze software changes during major shopping events such as Black Friday, creating a deadline for completing upgrades.

The FAA and airlines would be under similar pressure as travelers prepare to crisscross the nation en masse. Meanwhile, AI is allowing companies to identify software vulnerabilities at a much faster clip, potentially leaving IT workers with more problems to fix. It's holiday time, it's travel time, it's shopping. So you have all those higher spikes in volume, and more pressure to update your systems.

And it's probably going to get worse before it gets better. There's also a deadline to get this done before the holiday rush, when spending swells and more back-office employees take time off.