Nationwide Building Society unveils the Helping Hand 1% Deposit Mortgage, pledging £1 billion annually to assist over 5,000 first-time buyers with lower deposit requirements.

Nationwide Building Society has officially launched a new mortgage product designed to remove barriers for first-time buyers by accepting a deposit of just 1 per cent. The mutual society is allocating £1 billion annually to fund the 'Helping Hand 1 per cent Deposit Mortgage' and projects that this initiative will assist more than 5,000 individuals in purchasing their first home each year. This financial tool aims to address the dual challenges of accumulating savings for a deposit and securing sufficient borrowing power in the current property market.

Mortgage Terms And Financial Structure

Eligible applicants under this scheme can borrow up to six times their gross annual salary, significantly expanding purchasing power for lower-income earners. For example, an individual earning £50,000 per year could theoretically purchase a property valued at £300,000 using only £3,000 in savings. The product features a fixed interest rate of 5.99 per cent for a five-year term, which Nationwide states is aligned with the average five-year fixed rate across the broader mortgage market according to data from Moneyfacts.

Also read Super Bowl LXI will play live on Imax screens nationwide

The financial package includes no product fee, a complimentary property valuation, and £500 in cashback for the borrower. On a £300,000 mortgage with a 25-year repayment term, the monthly repayment for the first five years would amount to £1,932. Nationwide caps the maximum loan amount at £750,000, allowing this product to be viable for first-time buyers in more expensive regions of the country who require higher borrowing limits.

Eligibility Criteria And Market Comparison

To qualify for the Helping Hand 1 per cent Deposit Mortgage, individual buyers must earn a minimum of £30,000 per year, while joint applicants require a combined annual salary of at least £50,000. The mortgage is strictly available for existing homes and excludes all flats and new build properties. This restriction means the product is targeted specifically at the secondary market housing stock rather than new developments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Comparatively, buyers who can afford a 5 per cent deposit may find cheaper alternatives elsewhere in the market. Leeds Building Society offers a 5.55 per cent rate with a £999 fee, while Santander provides a 5.6 per cent deal with no fees and £250 cashback. A £300,000 mortgage at Santander's 5.6 per cent rate results in a monthly payment of £1,861, which represents a saving of £4,260 over five years compared to the 5.99 per cent rate offered by Nationwide.

Impact On Savings And Rental Costs

Nationwide estimates that a person saving 5 per cent of their average monthly net pay could accumulate a 1 per cent deposit in just 15 months. In contrast, building a 5 per cent deposit for the same property would take five years and nine months. The mutual highlights that saving for a larger deposit exposes buyers to rising house prices and increasing rent payments. For instance, an average first home costs £235,200, requiring only £2,352 for a 1 per cent deposit versus £11,760 for a 5 per cent deposit.

The analysis suggests that delaying purchase to save for a larger deposit can be financially detrimental due to rent accumulation. In Reading, where the average first-time buyer property costs £309,000 and average rent is £1,582 per month, a couple earning £50,000 combined would take over seven years to save a 5 per cent deposit. During that period, they would pay £139,200 in rent, whereas buying sooner with a 1 per cent deposit would result in £153,300 in mortgage repayments while building £26,800 in equity.

Stakeholder Perspectives On Homeownership

Henry Jordan, director of mortgages at Nationwide, emphasized that first-time buyers are currently squeezed by the difficulty of saving deposits and limited borrowing capacity. He noted that for those without financial support from family, often referred to as the Bank of Mum and Dad, these hurdles are even more pronounced. The new product aims to level the playing field by reducing the deposit requirement and increasing income multiples.

Advertisement

Advertisement

David Hollingworth, associate director at L&C Mortgages, stated that the combination of a 1 per cent deposit and six times income directly addresses the two biggest obstacles for aspiring homeowners. He predicted the product would prove popular by accelerating the path to ownership for those struggling with rent and savings, particularly benefiting individuals who cannot rely on familial financial assistance to boost their deposit funds.