FAA Lifts Nationwide Ground Stop After Four Hours, Flights Slowly Resume

The FAA lifted a nationwide ground stop after roughly four hours, following a telecommunications outage that disrupted thousands of flights across the US.

The Federal Aviation Administration lifted its nationwide ground stop shortly after 8:30 p.m. ET Friday, ending a roughly four-hour halt that disrupted air travel across the United States.

The stop surpassed the 90-minute outage in 2023. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said it will take 'some time' for flights to return to normal.

Also read Nationwide FAA Ground Stop Strands Travelers at Philadelphia International Airport

'We've opened up the airspace. Now does that mean every flight is going to fly right now? It's going to be slow, right?

' Duffy said at a White House press conference Friday evening. 'So if you're watching, you're at an airport; check with your airline. ' 'We're going to try to move as many of those as we can tonight, if we have the capacity with crews to move those flights,' Duffy added. 'If not, we're going to start tomorrow morning with our airline partners, moving those aircraft, but it's going to take us some time to unwind what's happened this afternoon.

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FAA Grounds Flights Amid Telecom Outage

' The FAA had grounded all flights nationwide Friday afternoon for just the second time since the 9/11 attacks, citing 'extraordinary circumstances' caused by communications problems at regional air traffic control centers. The restrictions were imposed 'due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,' an FAA notice said. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin attributed the problem to a telecommunications outage.

He told reporters at the White House there was no indication yet that 'this was a nefarious attack against us. It's just a telecommunications outage as of right now.

' 'Everybody's safe. There's no reason to be concerned about your loved ones if they're flying,' Mullin said. International flights were handled on a case-by-case basis, with some taking off Friday evening. Alaska Airlines said flights within Alaska and Hawaii were not impacted.

The nationwide ground stop was the first since January 2023, when a key FAA computer system malfunctioned, and the second since the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. The FAA was investigating a communication issue affecting the 22 regional air traffic control centers that direct planes en route between airports nationwide, Duffy said. At least 827 flights were diverted as a result.

As of 7:05 p.m. EST, 670 flights were sent back to their origin airports, while 157 were redirected to different airports, according to Cirium, an aviation analytics company. Diverted flights ended up at Washington Dulles International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, and Nashville International Airport, among others. Some 11,000 flights carrying more than 1.5 million passengers were scheduled to take off from U.S. airports after 4 p.m. EST, raising the likelihood of more cancellations and diversions.

United Airlines and American Airlines said flights already in the air would continue.

Airlines And Travelers Face Disruption

'It will be all hands on deck across American to get customers on their way as soon as possible when the FAA lifts this nationwide ground stop,' American said in a statement on X. JetBlue canceled most remaining flights due to the ground stop and predicted chaos would not end soon. At Chicago O'Hare Airport on Friday afternoon, travelers learned about the ground stop from screens showing delays across the board.

Some called friends or family, debating whether to stay overnight or find another way. Amber McQuilkin, 27, a Seattle software engineer, sat on a bench, disappointed she might miss a trip with friends to New York for the League of Legends world finals.

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'There's not really any information being passed to me,' said McQuilkin, who took a week of vacation for the trip. 'I contemplated just abandoning the flight and driving, but then the more I thought about it, the more I'm like, that would be miserable. ' Austin Curtis and his wife were rethinking their trip from South Bend, Indiana, to a friend's baby shower in Denver after a delay during a layover in Chicago.

They had boarded a flight to Denver from O'Hare when they were told to get off.

'We did see them taking luggage off our plane and others, so we're assuming it's going to be a pretty substantial delay,' Curtis said. They were unsure whether to get a hotel or wait at the airport, and might stay the weekend in Chicago. Jeff Dubner, a Washington attorney whose Alaska Airlines flight home from Los Angeles was already half an hour late and taxiing to the runway when the plane halted, said: 'It's frustrating.

This certainly sounds like it's going to be more than the usual run-of-the-mill delay. I look forward to finding out why.

' NBA, NHL, and college teams were left stranded as they tried to reach destinations. NFL teams wondered whether the issue would be resolved in time to travel to weekend games. Cargo flights were also delayed. FedEx, the world's largest cargo airline, said it was prepared to activate contingency plans to minimize disruptions.

SpaceX Launch Proceeds Despite Ground Stop

U.S. airlines move about 61,000 tons of goods daily to and from more than 220 countries, according to Airlines for America. Despite the ground stop, SpaceX launched its Starship rocket from Texas on Friday afternoon on a test flight. There was no timeline for restarting flights. Mullin said investigators will look at whether there is any link to the FAA's nationwide rollout of a new artificial intelligence system to help identify problems and reroute planes.

But that system operates from one location near Washington, D.C. , and only sends recommendations to air traffic control centers. The government has been working to overhaul outdated technology that air traffic controllers rely on since Congress approved $12.5 billion for the project last year. Miles of old copper wires have been replaced with fiber optic lines and old radio systems are gradually being replaced at air traffic control facilities.