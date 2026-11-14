Nationwide ground stop: How new DOT rule could affect compensation for flight delays

Travelers facing flight delays and cancellations may have fewer options when it comes to getting compensated. Here's what to know.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin addresses the media after the FAA orders a nationwide ground stop at airports. New Department of Transportation rules, which went into effect last month, make it harder for air travelers to get compensation for certain flight disruptions.

The changes come just weeks after the FAA issued a widespread ground stop. A new Department of Transportation rule, which went into effect last month, could make it harder for some travelers to receive compensation for certain flight disruptions. The rule has received renewed attention following a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop on Friday, which has left travelers waiting aboard planes, unsure how long they will be stuck before taking off or returning to the gate.

Also read KPRC 2 employee among travelers stranded at Atlanta airport during nationwide ground stop

Effective Oct. 19, the DOT removed ten events which cause flight disruptions from being considered "within an airline's control," removing the ability for flyers to get compensated. Travelers during a nationwide ground stop at LaGuardia Airport in the Queens borough of New York, US, on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026.

The ten specific events excluded from airline-controllable data and placed into the Section 511 category are:External aircraft damage: Damage caused by extreme weather, foreign object debris , or sabotage. Third-party baggage outages: Baggage or cargo loading delays caused by an outage of a bag system not controlled by the carrier or its contractor. Compliant cyberattacks: Cybersecurity attacks, provided the airline was fully compliant with applicable federal cybersecurity regulations.

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Government system failures: Unexpected shutdowns or technical failures of government systems that directly impact safe flight operations. Emergency safety restrictions: Overheated brakes resulting from mandatory emergency safety procedures. Unscheduled maintenance: Non-deferrable, unscheduled maintenance issues that manifest outside a scheduled program. Unruly passengers: Delays resulting from the removal of an unruly passenger.

Severe localized weather closures: Airport closures caused specifically by volcanic ash, wind, or wind shear. The changes come in the wake of the FAA Reauthorization act of 2024. The sweeping, bipartisan legislation targets infrastructure modernization, air traffic control staffing shortages, advanced technology integration, and upgraded passenger consumer rights. Despite the new rules, Delta Air Lines issued a flexible travel waiver for passengers Friday afternoon as the nationwide FAA ground stop disrupted air travel across the country.

Delta put the travel waiver in place allowing customers with flexible travel plans to change their flights at no extra cost.

"Our goal is to safely resume departures when possible. We thank our customers for their understanding and our people for managing through the issue," the airline added.

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Meanwhile, United Airlines also said it would waive change fees and fare differences for flights departing between November 12, 2026 and November 20, 2026. United also said passengers who cancel or don’t take their trip, will receive a full refund. This article includes information from the Department of Transportation , the Federal Aviation Administration , and the Federal Registry, and FOX News. This story was reported from Orlando. Mark Richardson contributed.