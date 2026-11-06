Nationwide food drive delivers semi-truck of food to Dothan ministry

A semi-truck packed with food pulled up to Love in Action Ministries in Dothan as part of “Just Serve,” an initiative by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

DOTHAN, Ala. -A semi-truck packed with food pulled up to Love in Action Ministries in Dothan as part of “ Just Serve,” an initiative by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The group is delivering 250 truckloads of food across the country to celebrate America’s 250th birthday. Organizers plan to complete all 250 deliveries nationwide by the end of the year. Love in Action International Ministries helped more than 16,000 people in October alone as holiday demand rises. Marcus Gengler of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said the Dothan delivery falls around Thanksgiving.

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“Dothan’s happens to be delivered here around the Thanksgiving season, where we know there’ll be great need in the community,” Gengler said. “And so, of course, we’re grateful to partner with Ken Tuck and his, you know, Love and Action Ministry to be able to provide the food that he’ll need to support the needs here in the Dothan area throughout the Thanksgiving and holiday season.

” Ken Tuck, president of Love in Action, said the food will help people in need.

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“Jesus tells us throughout Scripture to take care of those in need. And he says when we’ve done it to the least of these, we’ve done it unto him. And so that’s what this is going to do is to help folks who are in need. You know, it’s a help up.

So many people are hurting, you know, with the gas prices and the grocery prices. And so it’s just a blessing to be able to help and to proclaim the Gospel as we do,” Tuck said. Dothan City Commissioner Philippe Kirksey was in attendance, and Dothan High School’s “Just Serve” student chapter helped unload the supplies. Download the WTVY News4 app to get alerts and stories the moment they are published.

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