Nationwide FAA Ground Stop Disrupts Air Travel Due to Communications Outage

A telecommunications issue affecting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers triggered a nationwide FAA ground stop, causing flight delays and cancellations. Officials from the DHS and DOT assured the public that there was no security threat, describing the event as a technical outage similar to past incidents rather than an act of terrorism. Passengers were allowed to change flights without fees as technicians worked to resolve the issue and slowly reopen airspace.

FILE - After multiple devastating plane crashes across North America in 2025, Salt Lake City International Airport is ensuring its preparedness for any unlikely event.

Salt Lake City International Airport officials said they were aware of the Federal Aviation Administration’s nationwide ground stop after a communications issue affected all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. Before 7 p.m., the secretaries of Homeland Security and Transportation updated the nation on the FAA ground stop and said airspace was slowly reopening. Airport officials confirmed they activated the airport’s emergency operations center to help communicate with passengers affected by the nationwide ground stop.

Also read FAA Issues Nationwide Ground Stop Over Communication Issue at Air Traffic Centers

"There is no fear to the public. I want to make sure we say this again -- there is no reason for the public to be afraid or scared for your loved ones," Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said during a news conference, adding that "everyone is safe.

" Delta said no flights were departing during the FAA-issued nationwide ground stop, while flights already en route continued to their destinations. A travel waiver allowed customers to change flights at no extra cost. The FAA had not provided an estimated time for when flights could resume. Technicians were investigating the issue, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said.

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"This isn't another 9/11," Mullin added. "I just can't repeat that enough. People are making that assumptions because that's the last time we had a nationwide ground stoppage. This is a telecommunication outage.

This is much different.

" Airport officials said they were working with concessionaires and other tenants to support passengers whose travel was affected. The others followed the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and a January 2023 outage in the FAA’s system for distributing Notices to Air Missions, or NOTAMs, which provide pilots with flight safety information.

FAA lifts nationwide ground stop, with DHS blaming 'outdated' air traffic control system The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop on Friday night several hours after the agency directed airports to hold departing traffic due to "extraordinary circumstances.

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