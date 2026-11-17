FEMA and the FCC will conduct a legally mandated nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System on Tuesday at 2:20 p.m. ET to verify public warning infrastructure and ensure critical information reaches citizens during emergencies.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will conduct a nationwide Emergency Alert System test on Tuesday, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission . FEMA is legally required to conduct a nationwide test for the public alert and warning system once every three years.

“During an emergency, every second is crucial,” said FEMA Administrator Cameron Hamilton according to a statement made by FEMA on Monday. “FEMA’s alert and warning systems ensure that no second is wasted getting you the critical information needed to keep you safe. Operational tests, like the one to be conducted tomorrow, allow us to identify and fix potential issues before an actual emergency occurs.

Also read FEMA to conduct nationwide Emergency Alert System test on Tuesday

” At around 2:20 p.m. ET on Tuesday, radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers and wireline video providers nationwide will interrupt normal programming to relay FEMA's message. FEMA says the message will make it clear it is part of a test and when the test concludes, normal programming will resume. FEMA’s Emergency Alert System is a national public warning system made up of thousands of radio, television, cable, satellite and wireline video providers.

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