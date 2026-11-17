FEMA will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System at approximately 2:20 p.m. ET on November 17 2026 interrupting radio television cable satellite and wireline video programming. The message will state this is only a test and no action is required. Normal programming will resume after the test concludes. FEMA Administrator Cameron Hamilton said operational tests allow FEMA to identify and fix potential issues before an actual emergency occurs.

Residents across the country can expect a brief interruption to radio and television programming Tuesday for a scheduled nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System.

At approximately 2:20 p.m. ET on Nov. 17, 2026, radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers, and wireline video providers will interrupt normal programming to relay a test message. The message will clearly state that this is only a test and that no action is required by the public. Normal programming will resume when the test concludes.

Also read FEMA and FCC Conduct Nationwide Emergency Alert System Test on November 16

“During an emergency, every second is crucial,” said FEMA Administrator Cameron Hamilton. “FEMA’s alert and warning systems ensure that no second is wasted getting you the critical information needed to keep you safe. Operational tests, like the one to be conducted tomorrow, allow us to identify and fix potential issues before an actual emergency occurs.

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” About Emergency Alert System FEMA’s Emergency Alert System is a national public warning system made up of thousands of radio, television, cable, satellite and wireline video providers. Through the system, the President can address the American people or share life-saving information with the public during a national emergency. FEMA is required by law to conduct a nationwide test of the public alert and warning system at least once every three years.

These tests allow FEMA to identify technical or operational issues before the system is needed during an actual emergency. If the test cannot be conducted Nov. 17, the backup date is Thursday, Dec. 3, 2026. For more information, visit the 2026 Nationwide Emergency Alert System Test webpage on FEMA.gov.