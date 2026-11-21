Nationwide predicts a record 44 million Black Friday transactions as shoppers shift spend to stores to avoid online purchase and advance fee scams.

Nationwide is forecasting a historic surge in consumer activity for the upcoming Black Friday shopping period, with the UK building society predicting nearly 44 million card transactions between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This figure represents a 9 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2025, signaling a record-breaking volume of purchases as the event firmly establishes itself as the opening weekend of the Christmas retail season. The prediction follows a data-driven analysis that highlights both the massive economic opportunity for retailers and the heightened caution shoppers are exercising due to escalating cyber threats.

Record Transaction Volume Defies Scam Fears

On November 28 of last year, Nationwide recorded its busiest day ever for card payments, a trend that experts believe will be repeated and surpassed this year despite growing awareness of digital fraud. The financial institution notes that while the temptation to secure bargains remains strong, a significant portion of consumers are altering their behavior to protect themselves from online deception. Specifically, Nationwide research indicates that individuals are redirecting an average of £129 from online channels to the high street, choosing physical stores where the risk of digital scamming is non-existent.

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This shift in spending habits is not isolated but part of a broader behavioral change, with 14 per cent of consumers stating they have changed their preferred shopping locations entirely out of fear of becoming victims of fraud. The data suggests that the fear of losing money to sophisticated cybercriminals is actively reshaping the retail landscape, forcing shoppers to prioritize security over the convenience of browsing from home. Consequently, the high street is expected to see a notable increase in footfall as consumers seek the tangible reassurance of in-person transactions during this critical sales window.

Rise in Purchase and Advance Fee Scams

The primary driver behind this caution is the sharp increase in specific types of fraud, particularly purchase scams which now account for 67 per cent of all fraud cases during the September to December 2025 period. Transaction data reveals that these incidents have risen by 19 per cent compared to the same timeframe in 2024, with fraudsters increasingly utilizing fake social media ads, cloned websites, and non-existent items on online marketplaces to deceive buyers. This category of fraud targets the opportunistic nature of holiday shopping, exploiting the desire for deep discounts by offering products that simply do not exist.

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Alongside purchase scams, advance fee fraud has seen a dramatic 44 per cent increase, a category where victims are tricked into paying upfront for goods, jobs, or loans that never arrive. Examples of these schemes include fake customs fees, inheritance scams, and fraudulent loan applications, all of which require immediate payment before any service or product is delivered. Gareth Pindred, the fraud director at Nationwide, emphasized that while purchase scams remain the most common threat, the surge in advance fee fraud demonstrates that criminals are diversifying their tactics, necessitating a higher level of alertness from the public regarding all forms of upfront payment requests.

Demographic Vulnerability and Expert Advice

Demographic analysis from Nationwide highlights distinct vulnerabilities across different age groups, with individuals aged 18 to 24 accounting for 15 per cent of all scam cases, the highest volume among all age brackets for purchase scams. However, older consumers face greater financial risk per incident, as investment scams involving those aged 55 to 64 accounted for 10 per cent of the total transaction value, representing the highest average loss per case. These figures underscore the need for targeted education, as younger shoppers may be more susceptible to volume-based social media fraud while older adults face higher stakes with investment-related deceptions.

In response to these threats, Nationwide has issued clear guidance for consumers, advising them to pause and consult friends or banks if they encounter suspicious payments. The institution recommends that shoppers rigorously research sellers, check for independent reviews, and avoid paying via bank transfer to unverified entities. By clicking fewer links in unsolicited emails and texts, and by verifying the existence of goods on marketplaces before purchase, consumers can mitigate risks. This proactive approach is essential as the volume of transactions peaks, ensuring that the excitement of Black Friday does not lead to financial loss through criminal exploitation.