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Nationwide Air Traffic Halt Disrupted Flights Due to Communication Failure

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Nationwide Air Traffic Halt Disrupted Flights Due to Communication Failure
FAA · Air Traffic Control · Communication Failure
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A communication malfunction at FAA regional centers caused a nationwide air traffic halt from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., marking the first such ground stop since the 9/11 attacks. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that technicians are investigating the issue, which highlights ongoing challenges as the government modernizes outdated air traffic control technology.

after the Federal Aviation Administration said there were communications problems at regional air traffic control centers. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said there was a"communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers," and added that FAA technicians were"investigating the issue.

". That malfunction triggered an air traffic halt from 7:30 a.m. until 9 a.m.Before that, the last time a nationwide ground stop was in effect had been after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The government has been working to overhaul the outdated technology that air traffic controllers rely on since Congress approved $12.5 billion for the project last year.

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Miles of old copper wires have been replaced with fiber optic lines and old radio systems are gradually being replaced at airports across the country. The problem appeared similar to a regional air traffic control communication outage in September that snarled hundreds of flights across the Northeast, aviation safety expert Steve Arroyo told the Associated Press — except this time on a nationwide scale.

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