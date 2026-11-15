Nationals 'Still Trying' to Work Out Long-Term Deal With James Wood

The Washington Nationals have been in the headlines to begin this offseason. Following their decision to lock outfielder Jacob Young into a four-year contract e

do the same with their stars CJ Abrams and James Wood . Then, some information was shared regarding what the front office plans on doing when it comes to their pitching staff, which made it seem like an aggressive offseason from a spending standpointBecause, according to former general manager Jim Bowden, the Nationals are still trying to get a long-term deal worked out with Wood, which is a great sign, even if something doesn't materialize right away this winter.

Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Just how receptive Wood and his camp -- led by superagent Scott Boras -- are to signing an extension at this point isn't clear. The 24-year-old has proven to be one of the best power hitters in the sport after putting up back-to-back 30-homer seasons at his young age.

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And with him not slated to become a free agent until after the 2030 campaign, there is no rush for Wood to enter into anything long-term that would potentially limit the ceiling of what he can make on the open market. But more and more high-upside young players across the league have inked lengthy extensions with their teams, and that includes former top prospect Cooper Pratt of the Milwaukee Brewers, who committed to an eight-year, $50 million deal before he made his MLB debut this past season.

As for Washington's side of things, they should be doing everything in their power to lock up Wood. While he might never become even a league average defender in the outfield, his ceiling at the plate would make himI'm not expecting the Nationals and Wood to finalize an extension this offseason.

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But under the leadership of president of baseball operations Paul Toboni, he's shown an ability to get those things done, with Young's deal being the second example after ace Regardless, this bit of news from Bowden is a great sign of what could be coming in the future. And this will be a storyline to follow until things get worked out one way or another. Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism.

While an undergrad, he worked at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad became the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continued to cover Penn State athletics. Currently, Brad is the Publisher for Washington Nationals On SI and covers multiple teams across the On SI network.

He is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, where he and his co-host discuss topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai