Nationals See Rise of Top Prospects Eli Willits and Devin Fitz‑Gerald

Washington Nationals promote shortstop Eli Willits to High‑A Wilmington and infielder Devin Fitz‑Gerald to Double‑A Harrisburg, moving the organization's top draft picks closer to the majors after impressive minor‑league debuts.

All-state baseball player of the year, Fort Cobb-Broxton's Eli Willits , is pictured in Edmond, Okla. , Friday, June 6, 2025. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Two of the Washington Nationals ' highest-ranked prospects are reportedly expected to be promoted to their next respective level in the minors.

Shortstop Eli Willits is being called up to High-A Wilmington and infielder Devin Fitz-Gerald is on his way to Double-A Harrisburg, according to multiple reports by, was the first-overall pick in the 2025 MLB draft. Fitz-Gerald, Washington's No. 5 prospect on MLB Pipeline, was a 2024 fifth-round draft pick acquired by theFor Willits, this is his first full season of minor league action after playing just 15 Single-A games following last July's draft.

Fitz-Gerald is also in his first full season in the Nationals' farm system. The 20-year-old was limited to 41 games last year, though, after suffering a season-ending left shoulder injury. And now, right around 50 games into their 2026 campaigns, both highly touted prospects are moving one step closer toward the ultimate goal of their minor league journeys.

Jul 13, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Eli Willits is drafted by the Washington Nationals with the first pick during the first round of the MLB Draft at The Coca-Cola Roxy. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Imageshas posted a .300 batting average, a .418 on-base percentage, and a .918 OPS with six home runs, 37 RBIs, and 29 stolen bases in 47 Single-A games.

Meanwhile,is hitting .267 with 12 homers, 37 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases in 51 High-A games. Defensively, Willits has played 40 games at shortstop this year, while Fitz-Gerald has been spread around the diamond more, making 13 appearances at shortstop, 14 at third base, and 21 at second base. Many pundits will undoubtedly keep a very close eye on Willits since he was the first overall draft pick last year.

But he's also playing this entire season as an 18-year-old and won't turn 19 until December. Fitz-Gerald will turn 21 in August, but he's played just 30 more games than Willits so far in his pro career, so the two prospects have a relatively similar amount of minor league experience.are currently 33-33 on the season, the franchise will likely prioritize its future over winning right now.

With that in mind, Willits and Fitz-Gerald should be expected to continue their development in the minors for a while. But it's obviously worth monitoring the two young prospects throughout the rest of the 2026 season and beyond. Justin Binkowski is a lifelong baseball fan returning to cover the sport he loves after spending nearly a decade writing about video games.

Before his time as managing editor at Dot Esports, Binkowski attended King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA, where he was also a relief pitcher on the school's baseball team. While in college, Binkowski was a media relations intern for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders during the 2014 season.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Eli Willits Devin Fitz‑Gerald Washington Nationals Minor League Promotion MLB Draft

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shawn Langdon Tightens Grip on Top Fuel Class at NHRA’s New England NationalsJordan Vandergriff captured first No. 1 spot in Funny Car, while Pro Stock's Greg Anderson gets NHRA-best 145th.

Read more »

How to Watch Diamondbacks-Nationals Game 3: Soroka vs CavalliThe Arizona Diamondbacks and Washington Nationals will be featured as part of the NBC/Peacock Sunday Leadoff slate for their series finale on Sunday afternoon.

Read more »

Three-Star Linebacker Eli Harris Commits to NebraskaMatt Rhule and Nebraska's first official visit weekend of June has been highly productive. On Sunday morning, three-star linebacker prospect Eli Harris of Grays

Read more »

Nationals Make Notable Roster Move Ahead of Series Finale With DiamondbacksThe Washington Washington secured a series victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks with their 6-1 win on Saturday. They have now won three out of their last four

Read more »