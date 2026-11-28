The Jazz Chisholm Jr. to the Washington Nationals dream is officially over. Earlier this week, there was a notable report that the Nationals were among the team

the Nationals were among the teams interested in free agent infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. The 2025 All-Star who had a 30-30 season that year was generating interest around the league despite having a down season in 2026.

And with Washington looking to further boost their offense, they identified Chisholm as someone they wanted to sign. Jeff Passan of ESPN was among the multiple reporters who reported the news that Chisholm will be headed north of the border to the Toronto Blue Jays on an exotic short-term deal.

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Passan noted that this is officially a one-year pact worth $34.5 million spread out between a $6 million signing bonus, a $12.5 million salary for 2027 and a $16 million player option that has a $1.5 buyout. If Chisholm turns down that player option, then the Blue Jays will have a club option over him worth $40 million. For that type of cost, it's once again fair to wonder if Washington was really in these sweepstakes.