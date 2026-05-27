Nationals Manager Believes This Offense Won't Slow Down, Here's Why

Entering Wednesday's slate of games, the Washington Nationals lead Major League Baseball with 304 total runs scored. It has been an offensive revolution in the

in the nation's capital, and one that not many people saw coming entering the 2026 campaign. Now that the season is two months in, what the Nationals are doing at the plate has started to catch the eye of everyone across baseball.

And it's leading to questions about how this has happened and if it is sustainable. When it comes to the first part of the conundrum, Washington's manager Blake Butera is confident that his lineup will be able to keep up this level of production. And there are internal reasons why he has that belief.

Washington Nationals manager Blake Butera | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images Through 56 games, six players have wRC+ figures above the league average mark of 100, and five more are in the 90s. The lineup has performed from top to bottom throughout the early stages of the season, as this offense hasn't needed to solelyand other modern hitting tools were raved about during spring training.

And while that certainly has helped, Butera also is giving a lot of the credit to his coaching staff for unlocking the talent within this group that wasn't unleashed before.

"I think we have a really talented group of hitters in that clubhouse, and some of the coaches as well that put our players in really good positions for success. Just the pregame work these guys do, the time our hitting coaches spend on opposing pitchers before the game, before a series, the conversations they have with the players — I think this is the best-prepared group that we have going into games, going into individual at-bats," he said.

Washington Nationals outfielder Daylen Lile | Brett Davis-Imagn Images That preparedness has not gone unnoticed by the players. Not only has the coaching staff armed them with information that will help them prosper on any given day and in any given matchup, but they are also put in spots to have success by Butera. Because of that, the players trust the coaching staff when it comes to what they are telling them and how they are deploying them.

And that has created confidence to be able to go out there and perform the way they have.

"There's a trust and understanding that the players have that we really have their best interests at heart," hitting coach Matt Borgschulte stated. Whether or not that results in them continuing to lead the MLB in runs scored and RBIs. Or whether they will continue to be top five in home runs and slugging percentage or even top 10 in batting average and on-base percentage remains to be seen. But Butera believes his offense will keep rolling.

And a lot of that has to do with the belief his players have in the coaching staff. Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he worked at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad became the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continued to cover Penn State athletics.

Currently, Brad is the Publisher for Washington Nationals On SI and covers multiple teams across the On SI network. He is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, where he and his co-host discuss topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai





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