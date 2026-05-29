Nationals executive Sean Hudson fired after blackballing Trevor Williams from social promotions for religious beliefs

Tough times are happening in the Washington Nationals’ media department.

, admitting the team doesn’t use pitcher Trevor Williams in video promotions on social media due to his religious beliefs. The Washington Nationals have fired former Director of Community Relations Sean Hudson after he admitted to blackballing pitcher Trevor Williams due to Williams’ religious beliefs.

The Washington Nationals have fired former Director of Community Relations Sean Hudson after he admitted to blackballing pitcher Trevor Williams due to Williams’ religious beliefs. In O’Keefe’s post on X, it features multiple transcriptions from the secret video with Hudson talking about Williams and his religious beliefs.

“One of our pitchers, Trevor Williams. He’s super Christian-Catholic, all these tattoos that mean a lot,” the post reads. The post also follows up with Hudson talking about a social media post Williams made in 2023 when the Nationals played a road game against the Dodgers during the team’s “Pride Night. ” The Dodgers hosted the LGBTQ+ group, “The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence,” a drag group that is made up of queer and transgender nuns.

“He went on social media like… ‘This is my religion. You all are mocking it,” According to Hudson in the video.

Director of Community Relations Admits on Hidden Camera to Active Religious Discrimination Against Starting Pitcher Trevor Williams, Surveillance of Nationals Fans’ Google History, and Segregated LGBTQ+ Corporate Meetings to an O’Keefe…, Republican representative Lauren Boebert has been vocal about the video and is urging acting Attorney General Todd Blache and Assistant Attorney General for civil rights Harmeet Dhillon to investigate the Nationals for alleged religious discrimination.





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