The Washington Nationals have yet to make major splash this offseason, but that doesn't mean they haven't been busy. First, after locking Cade Cavalli into a lo

The Washington Nationals have yet to make major splash this offseason, but that doesn't mean they haven't been busy.. The elite defensive center fielder now appears to be part of the core moving forward after teams around the league had him circled as a possible trade target.

Now, as the Nationals figure out their high-profile targets to pursue this offseason, they have added to their depth by making three minor league signings.by Washington, they signed left-handed pitcher Omar Cruz to a minor league contract. He received an invitation to their big league spring training camp, which means he could play his way onto the 2027 Opening Day roster if he performs well.

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Cruz, 27, elected to become a free agent on Nov. 2 after his second stint with the San Diego Padres. He didn't appear in an MLB game in 2026 after he had two outings in 2025. Instead, he finished this past season with a combined ERA of 5.23 across 21 appearances at the Double- and Triple-A levels. With Double-A, Cruz was much better.

He had a 3.45 ERA across 15 outings . His 38.1% strikeout rate and 8.5% walk rate were in the 95th and 67th percentiles, respectively. He also generated a 36.2% whiff rate and a 33.7% chase rate, which were elite numbers.

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However, those numbers did not translate up to Triple-A, which is a bit of a red flag. Washington also announced the signing of infielder Carlos Mendoza, who got an invite to the team's major league spring training camp, too. Mendoza, not to be confused with former New York Mets manager of the same name, spent this past season with the Toronto Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate.

There, across 107 games, he slashed .240/.377/.350 with seven home runs, 15 doubles, 42 RBIs and 69 strikeouts to 68 walks. The 26-year-old has yet to appear in an MLB game during his career, but the left-handed-hitting utility infielder is someone who could push for a bench spot on the Nationals' Opening Day roster.

Mendoza has a contact-first hitting profile, which is similar to Nate Furman,Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic Once considered one of the top catching prospects in the sport, he was drafted in the second round of the 2017 draft at that position. But he struggled to make an impact. And after the 2020 minor league season was canceled due to COVID-19, he decided to become a pitcher. Danner made his MLB debut on the mound in 2023.

He recorded an out, but then he picked up an injury. He was diagnosed with an oblique strain, and that was the last time he pitched in a big league game. Since then, he spent all of 2024 in the minors and dealt with an injury.

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Then, in 2025, he was in the Seattle Mariners' minor league system before splitting time in the minors between the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Angels Triple-A affiliates. Washington is hoping Danner can put it all together with them.

He showcased some big-time stuff based on the tjStuff+ rating of 105 he had in the minors with the Reds, but he also had a BB/9 rate of 7.0, which resulted in him walking 31 batters across his 39 1/3 innings pitched. Still, Danner is worth taking a chance on to see if he can figure things out. And with some turnover likely to come throughout the offseason, he's not a bad piece to add right now.

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he worked at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad became the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continued to cover Penn State athletics. Currently, Brad is the Publisher for Washington Nationals On SI and covers multiple teams across the On SI network.

He is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, where he and his co-host discuss topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai