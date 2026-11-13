National Weather Service Warns of Severe Storms and High Surfs in California

The National Weather Service forecasts heavy rain and dangerous surf conditions across California starting this week. Officials predict intense storms with up to five-foot swells hitting major coastal cities by next week.

The National Weather Service is issuing forecasts for significant storm systems that will impact the Golden State, bringing thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and dangerous marine conditions to Southern California. Meteorologists predict that a series of powerful weather events will move through the region, creating hazardous conditions for residents and travelers alike. The primary focus of the warning is the period extending through next week, with the heaviest precipitation expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

Core Rainfall Forecasts and Timing

The National Weather Service projects that the most intense rainfall will occur during the storm system forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. This specific event may deliver nearly an inch of rain to affected areas. Sebastian Westerink, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's San Diego office, stated that conditions in Southern California should remain unsettled for at least the next week due to these incoming systems.

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Rainfall totals through Saturday morning are expected to range between a quarter-inch and three-quarters of an inch across much of Southern California. Westerink noted that the region is receiving showers left over from previous storm systems in Northern California. He added that Southern California will continue to receive a good soaking rain each time a system moves through the area. Any resulting flooding or thunderstorms are expected to be localized in nature.

Marine Warnings and Surf Heights

Marine hazards are also intensifying as a result of the approaching storm train. A watch for Los Angeles County is scheduled to go into effect at 2 p.m. Friday and will continue through 3 p.m. Tuesday. During this period, surf is expected to reach heights of 7 to 12 feet on Saturday, posing risks to coastal activities and infrastructure.

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Max Velocity provided additional warnings regarding wave heights, noting that conditions in Northern California could be substantially worse than in the south. Waves in that region could reach heights as tall as a four-story building. Max Velocity specifically warned that Eureka should expect waves up to 35 feet. He emphasized the severity of the situation by stating that giant waves are imminent for these coastal communities.

The threat to San Francisco is even more pronounced according to the same analysis. San Francisco could see swells as high as 50 feet. Max Velocity highlighted that the surf height in Eureka is set to be upwards of 35 ft. He reiterated that these dimensions represent some giant waves that will significantly impact the coastline during the storm.

Broader Regional Impact and El Niño Outlook

A giant train of storms is about to slam the West Coast of the United States in places like California, Oregon, and Washington. These systems are about to pick up a ton of snow and also several inches of rain in addition to very high winds. This widespread pattern indicates a significant meteorological event that will affect multiple states simultaneously.

Weather patterns are further complicated by broader climate trends. The latest outlook, released Thursday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, says El Niño is expected to intensify through the end of the year. This intensification could influence the duration and severity of the current storm systems across the Pacific coast.

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Immediate Risks and Localized Effects

Despite the dramatic forecasts, officials have advised caution rather than alarm regarding immediate life-threatening dangers. Westerink downplayed the storm's severity, stating that any flooding or thunderstorms should be localized. This distinction is crucial for residents who may hear dramatic warnings about wave heights but experience only moderate rain locally.

The convergence of rain and high surf creates a complex hazard environment. While inland areas may primarily deal with wet roads and potential localized flooding, coastal residents face the direct threat of powerful waves. The combination of these elements requires careful attention to official updates from the National Weather Service throughout the week.

The forecast remains focused on the immediate week ahead, with Wednesday and Thursday identified as the peak periods for precipitation. Residents are advised to monitor local conditions as the storm train moves through. The interplay between the NorCal storm remnants and the new systems ensures that Southern California will see consistent precipitation events over the coming days.