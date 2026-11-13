National Weather Service Issues Winter Advisories Across Eight States

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Alaska, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Vermont, warning of heavy snow, high-speed winds, and dangerous driving conditions as regions face their first snow of the season.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories that forecast winter storms affecting eight states in the coming hours. The agency is warning of heavy snow, high-speed winds, and dangerous driving conditions as several regions are facing their first snow of the season.

On November 12, 2026, National Weather Service offices from several regions issuedthat were set to take effect later that day and last until Saturday in some areas. Combined, they described weather conditions affecting Alaska, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Vermont to varying degrees. The state facing the most snow is Alaska, where two to 10 inches are forecast for the cities of Ouzinkie, Kodiak City, and Port Lions.

Also read San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 11, 2026: Warm Thursday, then wet weather moves in

Additionally, up to seven inches could strike the cities of Larsen Bay, Karluk, Akhiok, and Old Harbor. Based on the possible conditions, the agency warned of “difficult travel conditions” and urged residents to use caution while traveling. A combined Winter Weather Advisory for Illinois’ Eastern Will and Southern Cook Counties and Indiana’s Lake County cautioned that “localized snow totals in excess of 3 inches are expected.

” Similarly, up to three inches of snow are forecast for higher terrain near the cities of Marquette, Gwinn, and L’Anse in Michigan. As a result of those advisories, locals are being warned to plan for slippery conditions during their Friday morning commute. They are also being asked to stay vigilant, as the effects can vary from area to area, meaning a road can have good traction in one moment and become slippery in the next.

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In New York and Vermont, between one and five inches of snow are forecast for Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Northern Warren, Bennington, Western Windham, and Hamilton Counties. The higher totals are expected at high elevations. For those areas of New York, the main effect that residents are being cautioned about is slippery roads during Friday morning commutes.

Wet snow of up to four inches is also forecast for New York’s Western Essex County and Vermont’s Eastern Addison and Eastern Rutland Counties, mainly above 1200 feet. The weather is expected to create “slick and hazardous” road conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses. For Pennsylvania, a combination of snow up to four inches and wind gusts reaching 35 mph is causing the agency to warn residents about “winter driving conditions.

” Notably, the Winter Weather Advisory specifically warned that the “first snow of the season can result in greater impacts as motorists adjust to winter driving. ” The advisory for Tennessee details up to four inches of snow accumulation through Saturday, with larger totals possible at the highest elevations.

Travel on Interstate 26 at Sam’s Gap, U.S. 441 at Newfound Gap, U.S. 421 at Trade Gap, and TN 165 at Beech Gap on the Cherohala Skyway could all be impacted by the snowpack. Pennsylvania was the only state with a Winter Weather Advisory that explicitly mentioned the first snow of the season.

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However, several of the other states are in the same boat. For example, a