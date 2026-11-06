National Weather Service Adds 3 Words to Its Most Dangerous US Winter Warnings

Rare blizzards and ice storms can get stronger wording.

The National Weather Service is adding “Particularly Dangerous Situation” wording to selected blizzard and ice-storm warnings this winter, giving travelers an extra signal that a storm could pose exceptional danger.

With November trips ahead, those three words deserve attention before you get behind the wheel. , the wording identifies “high-confidence blizzards or ice storms of historic severity. ” The stakes extend beyond a difficult drive: NOAA describes “imminent danger to life and unprecedented disruptions to emergency services. ”Which Storms Get the Stronger Wording The change adds emphasis to two existing warning types.

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It does not mean every winter storm will receive the designation, or that warnings without it can be ignored. , issued June 8, targeted rollout around October 1. It reserves the language for events “of extreme and historic severity” posing an exceptional threat “above and beyond the typical blizzard or ice storm. ” For readers, the distinction is severity.

Forecasters can use the phrase to separate unusually consequential events from already-dangerous winter conditions. Snowfall totals alone do not tell the whole story. Thethat blizzard warnings involve strong winds and severely reduced visibility, while ice storms can bring down branches and power lines. Its blizzard guidance is direct: “Do not travel.

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If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. ” For ice storms, it adds: “Travel is strongly discouraged. ”That advice already applies to ordinary warnings. Waiting for the stronger designation before changing plans would miss the purpose of the existing alerts.

What to Check Before Your Next Trip Before leaving for a ski weekend or family visit, check your local NWS forecast and read the warning’s timing, affected locations, and instructions. Consider the route as well as the destination.says: “Let someone know where you are going and what route you will take. ” If stranded, its instruction is equally clear: “Stay in the vehicle!

”: “Before the storm strikes, make sure your home, office and vehicles are stocked with the supplies you might need. ” Pack a charged phone, charger, and emergency kit. The takeaway: Recognize the stronger wording, but act on any winter warning that affects your plans. The safest travel decision starts before departure.