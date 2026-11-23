Welsh farmers and agricultural unions criticize the National Trust for removing 5,000 ewes in Nant Ffrancon. The dispute highlights tensions over traditional farming practices, community consultation, and environmental management strategies in Snowdonia.

Farmers in Wales have launched a sharp public critique of the National Trust, accusing the heritage charity of undermining traditional livestock agriculture in the Snowdonia region. The backlash centers on the removal of approximately 5,000 Welsh Mountain sheep from six farms in the Nant Ffrancon area of North Wales. Agricultural leaders argue that this drastic reduction in flock sizes, executed without adequate community consultation, threatens the cultural and economic sustainability of the valley.

Removal Of Thousands Of Ewes In Nant Ffrancon

The core of the disagreement involves the sudden departure of flocks numbering up to 1,000 ewes from specific holdings managed by the National Trust. Gareth Wyn Jones, a sheep farmer in the area who is also a television personality on BBC's The Family Farm, stated that the organization is decimating the valley. He argued that the landscape itself is a product of sheep grazing, and their removal destroys the very environment the charity claims to protect. This perspective highlights a fundamental clash between conservation goals and active agricultural stewardship in the region.

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Loss Of Hefted Flocks And Cultural Impact

Agricultural unions emphasize that the loss of hefted flocks significantly disrupts traditional upland management. Hefted sheep are allowed to roam hillsides without fences, and older ewes teach lambs where to find suitable grazing and shelter. The letter signed by the Farmers' Union of Wales and the National Sheep Association notes that only two of the six farms currently retain hefted flocks. Re-establishing these traditions is a gradual process that can take several generations, making the rapid removal of animals particularly detrimental to the area's historic way of life.

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Critique Of National Trust Transparency

Signatories to the open letter, which also includes the Countryside Alliance, criticized the National Trust for implementing its agenda with minimal discussion. They argued that the charity failed to adhere to its own values of transparency and did not respond thoughtfully to feedback from local residents. The authors of the letter expressed concern that the Nature for the People of Nant Ffrancon Project prioritizes environmental metrics at the expense of traditional practices, family farms, and rural communities. They called on the organization to pause and review its ambitions for the area immediately.

Community Concerns And Future Prospects

Local residents and farmers alike feel that the National Trust, currently the third biggest landowner in the UK, has shifted toward a different agenda that alienates its neighbors. Gareth Wyn Jones remarked that the organization was a good landlord twenty years ago but now appears disconnected from the values of the people it affects. The community remains unconvinced that unilateral decisions made by the National Trust will support a green recovery for the region. As tensions rise, the situation in Nant Ffrancon serves as a flashpoint for broader debates about land management and rural heritage in Wales.