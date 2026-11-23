Welsh farmers and conservation groups criticize the National Trust for removing 5,000 ewes from Snowdonia farms without consultation, citing harm to traditional hefting practices.

Farmers across Wales have lodged a formal protest against the National Trust, accusing the charity of abandoning traditional agricultural practices in Snowdonia. The dispute centers on the abrupt removal of thousands of Welsh Mountain sheep from six farms in the Nant Ffrancon area of North Wales. This decision has sparked a heated debate regarding land management, conservation goals, and the rights of local farming communities.

Massive Reduction in Flock Numbers at Nant Ffrancon

The core of the controversy involves the drastic reduction of livestock in a region historically defined by sheep farming. According to an open letter addressed to the National Trust, the organization has removed upwards of 1,000 ewes from the Nant Ffrancon area. This action has resulted in a total loss of 5,000 ewes compared to peak population levels in the region. Currently, only two of the National Trust's six farms in the area maintain flocks of hefted sheep, which are ewes allowed to roam freely on hillsides without fences.

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This sharp decline in sheep numbers has raised serious concerns about the ecological and cultural integrity of the landscape. The National Trust is the third largest landowner in the United Kingdom, a status that brings significant responsibility and public scrutiny. Local stakeholders argue that the charity's recent actions contradict its long-standing role as a protector of rural heritage and traditional ways of life.

Traditional Hefting Practices Under Threat

The removal of these flocks is not merely a financial loss but an ecological disruption with long-term consequences. Hefted sheep play a critical role in upland management by teaching lambs where to find suitable grazing areas and shelter on the hillsides. This knowledge is passed down through generations and is essential for maintaining the unique biodiversity of the Welsh mountains.

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Gareth Wyn Jones, a sheep farmer and television personality known for starring in the BBC series The Family Farm, argued that the environment in Snowdonia exists largely because of sheep. He stated that without these traditional herds, the landscape would deteriorate, reversing years of careful stewardship. Jones described the current situation as a sad departure from the past, noting that twenty years ago, the National Trust was considered a good landlord that supported the local community.

Re-establishing a heft is a gradual process that can take several generations. The loss of historic hefted flocks makes managing the remaining sheep difficult, as they tend to roam further afield without the guidance of experienced ewes. Farmers assert that while total removal of grazing sheep may be necessary in rare cases, the decision in Nant Ffrancon is wholly detrimental to the sustainability of the area.

Organized Opposition and Open Letter Demands

The backlash against the National Trust has been coordinated by major agricultural organizations. The open letter was signed by the Farmers' Union of Wales, the National Sheep Association, the Countryside Alliance, and other livestock groups. These organizations view the lack of consultation as a breach of trust and a violation of the charity's own values regarding transparency and community engagement.

The letter explicitly criticizes the National Trust for implementing its agenda with minimal discussion or consultation with local communities. It states that the organization has not responded thoughtfully to feedback and concerns from local people. The signatories argue that these unilateral decisions undermine the management of hefted flocks using traditional practices, which have shaped Welsh culture, traditions, and history for generations.

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Specific attention was drawn to the Nature for the People of Nant Ffrancon Project. The farmers expressed concern that this project focuses too heavily on environmental goals at the expense of traditional practices, family farms, and rural communities. They remain unconvinced that the project will support a green recovery for its communities if it continues to marginalize the people who have lived and worked in the area for centuries.

Call for Review and Future Implications

In response to these grievances, the collective of farmers and organizations has called on the National Trust to pause and review its ambitions for Nant Ffrancon. They emphasize their support for projects that enhance the environment but insist that such efforts must not come to the detriment of rural livelihoods. The letter warns that current actions are a significant concern to all stakeholders involved in the region.

The dispute highlights a growing tension between modern conservation strategies and traditional agricultural methods. As the National Trust faces increased scrutiny over its land management policies, the outcome in Snowdonia could set a precedent for other properties across the UK. The charity has been contacted for comment regarding the allegations and the upcoming review process.