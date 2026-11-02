National Tree Company Dunhill Fir Christmas Tree Prices Drop 20 Percent as Early Holiday Sales Begin

The National Tree Company Dunhill Fir artificial tree is 20 percent off, offering a six-foot height and 600 pre-lit white lights for holiday decorating.

National Tree Company has officially reduced the price of its popular six-foot Dunhill Fir artificial Christmas tree by 20 percent, signaling the immediate start of early holiday sales for consumers. This significant discount applies to the model that is pre-lit with 600 white lights, providing a ready-to-use solution for shoppers who want to avoid last-minute holiday rushes. The price drop arrives just days after Halloween, with major retailers clearing out seasonal inventory to make room for winter merchandise.

The deal highlights the Dunhill Fir as a top choice for buyers seeking a full, traditional aesthetic without the complexity of complicated assembly processes. The six-foot height is widely considered the ideal standard for most living spaces, balancing visual presence with practical clearance in rooms with average ceiling heights. Shoppers are advised to verify room dimensions and ceiling space before purchasing to ensure the tree fits comfortably near windows or stairs.

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The product features 600 small white lights that are permanently installed, eliminating the need for buyers to source and string separate lighting components. This pre-lit design is a central selling point for consumers who prioritize convenience and immediate visual appeal during the holiday season. The combination of the discount and the built-in lighting creates a compelling value proposition for early decorators.

Stefania Orrù, director of production at Eater, noted that the needles on this specific tree are quite pliable, allowing for easy manual shaping. This flexibility enables users to adjust branches by hand to fill gaps and create a fuller, more natural appearance after unpacking. The pliable needles are particularly useful for arranging the tree around furniture, corners, or doorways where space might be restricted.

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The Strategist editorial team identified this particular deal as a standout recommendation among the numerous post-Halloween clearance items available online. Their editorial guide focuses on surfacing useful, expert-recommended products across the vast e-commerce landscape, ensuring that shoppers receive practical advice rather than mere promotional noise. Every product in such guides is independently selected by an editorial team to maintain objectivity and utility for consumers.

While the 20 percent discount is a significant incentive, the specific deadline for this offer has not been explicitly detailed in initial reports. The appearance of this deal in post-Halloween clearance coverage suggests that buyers should act quickly if they wish to secure the six-foot pre-lit model at the reduced price. Comparing this offer against other pre-lit trees can help shoppers determine if this is the best value for their specific decorating needs.

Early holiday shopping is becoming a common strategy for consumers looking to spread out costs and avoid the stress of December rushes. National Tree Company continues to be a prominent name in the artificial tree market, with the Dunhill Fir standing out for its classic silhouette and reliable construction. The ease of setup and flexible needle design further enhance its appeal to first-time buyers and experienced decorators alike.

Consumers interested in this specific model should verify current pricing and stock availability directly through the retailer. The absence of a final listed price or a firm expiration date in early reports means that conditions could change as inventory moves. Checking the listing promptly is the most reliable way to confirm the discount is still active and in stock for immediate shipping.