National Sports and Lifestyle News Summary

This news covers multiple stories including a deer confrontation in a backyard, a controversial coaching reaction in a Miami vs. Notre Dame football game, Gracie Hunt's bachelorette activities, and Shedeur Sanders' first start. It also features Brandon Aubrey's career transition, Notre Dame's victory over top-ranked Miami, the passing of Japanese bowling pioneer Ritsuko Nakayama, Tennessee's win over Kentucky, Nebraska staff changes, Kubota's manufacturing highlights in Georgia, Karoline Leavitt's comments on living costs, and Jayden Reid's standout start to the college basketball season.

Two female deer throwdown in a backyard as the they appear to be protecting their youngMiami coach furious with officials after possible TD catch ruled incomplete in crucial loss to Notre DameGracie Hunt's bachelorette weekend has arrived, our favorite rower spends time in her bikini & down goes No 1Browns' Shedeur Sanders gets hype video for first start of the season and social media cannot handle it Cowboys star Brandon Aubrey details journey from soccer player to software engineer to Pro Bowl kickerMarcus Freeman, Notre Dame silence doubters by knocking off top-ranked Miami, solidifying their CFP rankingJapanese bowling pioneer Ritsuko Nakayama, first woman to bowl professional perfect game, dies at 84 13th-ranked Tennessee dismantles sixth-ranked Kentucky to stay alive in College Football Playoff race Matt Rhule says Nebraska was due for 'a change' after coaching staff shakeup following loss to IllinoisKubota highlights veteran workforce, US manufacturing at Georgia factoryKaroline Leavitt: Republicans need to stay focused on the price of livingThe college basketball season is just one week old, and while it may feel far too early to start tossing around the label of 'moments of the year,' it's hard to imagine Jayden Reid's postgame interview followingAfter scoring 26 points in the team's upset over Iowa State to begin the year, he followed that up with a 32-point performance in his home debut for the Tigers in their 89-88 victory over the Rams.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. Memphis' guard Jayden Reid brings the ball up the court during the game between VCU and Memphis at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn.

Also read Can Notre Dame be Trusted to Win a Close Game against Miami?

As the game's leading scorer who also hit two free throws with five seconds remaining to hand Memphis the win, Reid joined the Tigers' radio network on the floor for a postgame interview. While he eventually answered a few questions about the contest, those came after he broke down in tears and expressed extreme gratitude for the opportunity.

Memphis' Jayden Reid reacts after making a layup and drawing a foul during the game between VCU and Memphis at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn. , on November 7, 2026.

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"I'm just so thankful, I'm just thankful man," Reid said through the tears. "God blessed me so much to be in that position. I always prayed for this. I'm just thankful for God putting me in a great position coming to Memphis out of the portal.

I'm just so thankful for my coaches and my teammates; it's a big-time win at home.

" There aren't many players who would show that sort of emotion after picking up a win over an unranked team in game two of the season, which makes the vulnerable moment that much better. , where he played two seasons before transferring to Northwestern. He averaged 10 points and five rebounds per game for the Big Ten squad before entering the portal again and taking his talents to Memphis.

Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway yells from the sideline during a college basketball game between Memphis Tigers and the North Texas Mean Green on February 15, 2024 at The Super Pit in Denton, TX. Through two games this season, Reid is averaging 29 points per game, which is the second-best mark in all of.

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He's also turned the basketball over three times in two games, which is a stat his head coach will certainly appreciate.