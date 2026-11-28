Michigan enters hostile territory on Saturday and the Wolverines are looking to shock the world. Michigan took down previously unbeaten UCLA last weekend in Ann

. Michigan took down previously unbeaten UCLA last weekend in Ann Arbor. It took three overtimes to score 18 points, but the Wolverines got the job done and became bowl-eligible.

Now, Michigan looks to make it two big upsets. Ohio State is nowhere near as good as it has been. The Buckeyes, like Michigan, aren't playing for anything. No Big Ten title game and no College Football Playoff berth.

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But it's still The Game, and bragging rights are on the line.picking the games this weekend. All nine of them picked Ohio State to beat Michigan straight up. But when it comes to Michigan +10.5 points in the game, six of them picked the Wolverines and the points.panel and the crew just picked the winner straight up. To little surprise, all seven people picked the Buckeyes to win the game.