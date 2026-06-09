National report finds Utahns spend lowest share of income on healthcare

Utahns spend the least on healthcare nationwide, according to a recent WalletHub study.WalletHubresearchers looked at where people spend the most and least on

researchers looked at where people spend the most and least on healthcare, with Utah coming in first for spending the least on out-of-pocket healthcare costs in the nation.

“People in Alaska spend the most on healthcare, with essential medical visits and medicine costing as much as 10.1% of the median monthly household income, the highest percentage in the country," said Chip Lupo, writer and analyst at WalletHub. "For comparison, Utah residents only spend around 5% of their income for the same services and medicines, the lowest percentage. ” National spending in this category has risen from just over $800 to $1,500 over the past two decades.

Analysts compared five key healthcare costs compared to average incomes. Utah has higher incomes compared to the rest of the nation, according to WalletHub.

“Utah has that fortunate combination of medium to high income and moderate to low health insurance costs,” said Lupo. “Primarily Utah is one of the healthiest states with the high altitude, there is always a fitness vibe there and diet is very important in Utah,” Lupo said. There is one health data point where Utahns spend a high amount. Utah has the seventh highest spending on Lipitor, which lowers cholesterol.

Lupo said the trend of affordable healthcare costs is expected to continue as jobs tend to offer good health benefits in Utah. Pentagon officials revised the new religious classification list after several days of criticism from Utah lawmakers. Sen. John Curtis announced the change MondaFirefighter remembered after death as son battles rare brain disease Anthony “Tony” Duke-Rosati, a West Valley City firefighter and father of a young boy battling a rare and deadly brain disease, died June 2.

He was remembered byTwo temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were dedicated Sunday, one in California and the other in Oregon. The Yorba Linda California TemplA reported shooting forced several road closures north of Baggs in Carbon County, Wyoming, near the Colorado border. Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers asked the pu





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