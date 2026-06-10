National Puerto Rican Day Parade 2026 to Honor Vega Baja, New Jersey with Daddy Yankee as Grand Marshal

The 2026 National Puerto Rican Day Parade, set for June 14 in Manhattan, will celebrate Puerto Rican heritage under the theme 'We Are More Than 100x35.' Grand Marshal Daddy Yankee and Parade Queen Dayanara Torres headline an event honoring Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, and New Jersey's Puerto Rican community, with lifetime awards for Nydia Velázquez and Charlie Sepúlveda. Telemundo 47 will live stream the procession along Fifth Avenue.

The National Puerto Rican Day Parade , recognized as the largest celebration of Puerto Rican heritage and achievements in the United States, is scheduled for Sunday, June 14, 2026, beginning at 12 p.m. The procession will traverse a significant stretch of Manhattan, running along Fifth Avenue from 44th Street to 79th Street.

This year's event, carrying the powerful theme "Somos Más Que 100x35" (We Are More Than 100x35), affirms that Puerto Rican influence transcends any geographic dimension. While the island itself measures just 100 by 35 miles, the celebration highlights the profound impact Puerto Ricans have made globally through generations of excellence, resilience, creativity, and pride across culture, music, sports, entertainment, politics, business, and society.

The 2026 parade will pay special tribute to the Municipality of Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, and the Puerto Rican community of the state of New Jersey. Leading the festivities as Grand Marshal will be global reggaeton superstar Daddy Yankee, while the Parade Queen will be Dayanara Torres, the renowned television host, actress, and Miss Universe 1993.

The event will also honor lifetime achievement awards to pioneering public servant and congresswoman Nydia Velázquez for her lasting leadership and advocacy for Puerto Rican and Latino communities, and to trumpeter, composer, bandleader, educator, and Latin GRAMMY® winner Charlie Sepúlveda.

The parade route encompasses multiple cross streets to manage crowd flow and viewing areas, including West and East 44th, 46th, 48th, and 43rd Streets between 7th Avenue and Vanderbilt or Madison Avenues; East 79th, 81st, and 83rd Streets between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue; Madison Avenue from East 42nd to 86th Streets; 6th Avenue from West 42nd to West 49th Streets; and specific sections of West 58th Street and East 62nd, 64th, 68th, and 70th Streets between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue. For those unable to attend in person, sister station Telemundo 47 will provide a live stream of the parade on its website and mobile app, featuring coverage from its float on Fifth Avenue.

The National Puerto Rican Day Parade emerged from the struggles and advocacy of the Puerto Rican community in New York City during the 1950s. Operating under the motto "One People, Many Voices," the National Puerto Rican Day Parade (NPRDP) organization promotes culture, the arts, and education. It serves as a vital platform for cultural preservation, building a collective legacy, and raising awareness of crucial issues affecting the community through special tributes and highlights.

"We are proud to recognize an outstanding group of honorees whose achievements reflect the spirit of this year's theme," stated NPRDP Board Chair Lillian Rodríguez López. "Each represents the talent, determination, creativity, and cultural pride that continue to uplift Puerto Rican communities worldwide. Together, they show that Puerto Rican impact extends far beyond our island's size.

" The extensive street closures along and near the parade route are implemented to ensure public safety and facilitate the movement of marchers, floats, and emergency services. Spectators are encouraged to arrive early to secure viewing spots and utilize public transportation, as the event typically draws hundreds of thousands of attendees. The celebration stands as a testament to the enduring strength and cultural contributions of the Puerto Rican diaspora, reinforcing a shared identity that resonates across national and international borders





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National Puerto Rican Day Parade Daddy Yankee Dayanara Torres Vega Baja New Jersey Puerto Rican Heritage Manhattan Events Cultural Celebration Nydia Velázquez Charlie Sepúlveda Telemundo 47 Parade Route 100X35

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