National Portrait Gallery's Churchill Famine Installation Sparks Historical Outcry

A video installation at London's National Portrait Gallery claims Winston Churchill deliberately caused the Bengal famine, drawing rebuttals from biographers and igniting debate over colonial history and artistic interpretation.

A prominent display at the National Portrait Gallery in London presents a contentious video installation that directly accuses Sir Winston Churchill of deliberately allowing Indians to starve to death during the Bengal famine of 1943.

The work, titled Persistence and created by Turner Prize-shortlisted artist Helen Cammock, suggests the wartime British prime minister used mass starvation as a weapon of war against colonial India. The narrative draws parallels between Churchill and Oliver Cromwell's campaigns in Ireland, describing both as employing wilful starvation.

The installation extends its critique to other historical figures, labeling Benjamin Disraeli and Cecil Rhodes as purveyors of violence and branding figures like painter John Constable as privileged, aiming to provoke reflection on British identity and the selectivity of historical commemoration. It also includes criticisms of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, alleging mass starvation of the Palestinian population, and incorporates footage from trans Pride marches, pro-Palestinian demonstrations, and Malcolm X speeches.

The Chanel Culture Fund supports the exhibition, which is scheduled to run until August. The gallery has implemented trigger warnings for some works in its collection deemed culturally sensitive. The claims have drawn formal complaints and sharp rebuttals from Churchill biographers, notably Lord Roberts of Belgravia, who called the accusation a barefaced lie. He cited historical records showing Churchill directed that every effort, including diverting war-essential shipping, must be made to alleviate shortages.

A gallery spokeswoman clarified that the exhibition represents the artist's personal reflections and that while the institution supports freedom of artistic expression, it does not necessarily endorse the views presented. The controversy highlights ongoing debates about colonial history, artistic interpretation, and the responsibilities of publicly funded institutions. The National Portrait Gallery's decision to host Helen Cammock's Persistence has ignited a firestorm over the portrayal of Winston Churchill's role during the Bengal famine.

The installation's central thesis-that Churchill wilfully inflicted starvation on India-directly challenges the mainstream historical narrative, which attributes the famine to a combination of wartime supply disruptions, natural disasters, and administrative failures. Historical evidence, including Churchill's own directives to prioritize relief shipments despite shipping shortages, contradicts the claim of deliberate genocide. Yet Cammock's work frames the tragedy as an intentional act of colonial violence, aligning with a revisionist perspective championed by some activists and authors.

The exhibition broadens its scope to critique the very foundations of British imperial history, linking disparate figures and events to construct a narrative of systemic oppression. By juxtaposing Cromwell's Irish campaigns with Churchill's wartime leadership and modern Israeli policies, the installation seeks to establish a continuum of state-sanctioned deprivation. This provocative approach has resonated with some audiences while drawing accusations of historical distortion from scholars and descendants of the era.

The gallery's contextualization-emphasizing artistic interpretation over factual endorsement-has done little to quell the dispute, raising questions about the balance between free expression and institutional accountability when presenting contested histories. The fallout from the Persistence exhibition underscores the increasingly volatile intersection of art, history, and politics in public institutions. For the National Portrait Gallery, a taxpayer-funded body, the controversy tests its commitment to artistic freedom amid claims that it is platforming a demonstrably false and inflammatory narrative.

Lord Roberts' intervention, backed by documentary evidence of Churchill's relief orders, strengthens the case against the installation's core allegation. Meanwhile, Cammock's supporters argue that her work illuminates suppressed truths about imperial brutality and that the fierce backlash exemplifies a persistent reluctance to confront colonial crimes. The inclusion of contemporary issues like the Israel-Palestine conflict further complicates the discourse, with the artist's previous statements on Gaza leading to her ban from the Venice Biennale.

The gallery's deployment of trigger warnings for other portraits, such as those of Lawrence of Arabia and Lord Byron, signals an awareness of the emotional impact such content can provoke. As the debate rages, the exhibition forces a reckoning with how painful histories are curated and whose interpretations are elevated in national spaces. It also spotlights the Chanel Culture Fund's role in sponsoring socially engaged art, inviting scrutiny of corporate influence on cultural narratives.

Ultimately, Persistence remains a lightning rod for broader cultural wars, reflecting deep divisions over how Britain's past-and its present geopolitical alignments-should be remembered and judged





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