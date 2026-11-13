National Popular Vote Interstate Compact Gains Momentum After 2024 Midterms

Democrats control new state legislatures, bringing the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact closer to activation. Legal and political hurdles remain as the initiative seeks 270 electoral votes.

A legislative movement designed to bypass the United States Electoral College by awarding presidential votes to the national popular vote winner has gained significant traction following the recent midterm elections. Democrats swept key state races across several battleground regions, providing reformers with fresh political leverage to advance the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. Despite this renewed momentum, the initiative continues to face substantial legislative and legal barriers that must be overcome before it can alter the presidential election process.

Core Mechanism of the Electoral College Bypass

The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact operates as a multi-state agreement that would direct all electoral votes from participating jurisdictions to the candidate who receives the most votes nationwide, irrespective of the specific winner within each individual state. This legislative strategy effectively nullifies the traditional Electoral College system without requiring a federal constitutional amendment. The compact is structured to remain dormant until member states collectively hold at least 270 electoral votes, the threshold necessary to secure the presidency in a standard election.

Also read Democrats Push National Popular Vote Compact After Midterm Wins

Over the past two decades, supporters have campaigned for states to join this agreement to prevent scenarios where a candidate wins the White House while losing the popular vote, as occurred in 2000 and 2016. Currently, eighteen states and Washington, D.C., have enacted the compact, accounting for 222 electoral votes. The agreement requires just 48 additional electoral votes to reach the activation threshold, a goal that has become more attainable due to recent Democratic victories in state-level elections.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Realignment

The recent election results have shifted the political landscape by placing five states with unadopted compact provisions under full Democratic control: Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. These five states collectively possess 61 electoral votes. If just four of these five jurisdictions enact the compact, the movement will secure the majority required to activate the agreement and fundamentally reshape how presidential candidates campaign across the nation.

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Wisconsin state Senator Kelda Roys, a prominent advocate for the reform, has characterized the current electoral system as fundamentally unfair and antidemocratic. She argued that no other election in the country allows the candidate with fewer votes to win, asserting that the current structure fails to reflect the true will of the electorate. Her perspective is shared by Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, who voiced strong support for the national popular vote on the Pod Save America podcast following the midterms.

Governor Shapiro, who is considered a potential candidate for the 2028 presidential election, emphasized that the most critical aspect of the democratic process is ensuring the will of the people is heard and respected. He views the national popular vote as the most direct method to achieve this goal. In contrast, Republicans have largely opposed the compact, citing their own successes in winning the presidency without winning the popular vote in recent decades. Critics within the conservative movement argue that altering the rules through state legislation rather than constitutional amendment undermines the foundational structure of the republic.

Legal Challenges and Constitutional Hurdles

Opponents of the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact are prepared to launch immediate legal challenges, arguing that the agreement constitutes an illegal circumvention of the Constitution. Daniel Lennington, vice president of the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, stated that the Electoral College was designed by the founders to place specific structures and limitations on pure democracy. He compared the potential shift to a system ruled by a simple majority, suggesting it offers little difference from authoritarian rule.

Beyond immediate litigation, the compact faces complex constitutional questions regarding congressional approval. The Constitution mandates that Congress must consent to certain agreements among states. While some supporters argue such approval is unnecessary, others suggest seeking it anyway. This process could become complicated under a Democratic-controlled Congress, particularly as multiple senators from both parties eye presidential runs and assess how a national popular vote might impact their electoral prospects.

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Legal experts also highlight potential disputes over whether the president holds the authority to veto any congressional consent related to the compact. Derek Muller, a law professor at the University of Notre Dame, warned that an avalanche of litigation is inevitable, with lawsuits likely arguing that the arrangement arbitrarily treats voters differently and violates constitutional principles. These legal battles will likely determine whether the compact can ever reach its 270-vote threshold and transform the American presidential election system.