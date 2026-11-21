Democrats controlling five key states could push the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact over the 270 electoral vote threshold, potentially bypassing the Electoral College by 2028.

A major push to replace the United States presidential Electoral College with a direct national popular vote is approaching a decisive legislative milestone in 2025. The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact relies on states pledging their electoral votes to the winner of the nationwide popular vote rather than the state-level winner. If the necessary states join the agreement, the movement will have secured enough electoral votes to bypass the traditional constitutional process for amending the Constitution.

Democrats will gain full control of five states next year that hold significant weight in this political equation. These states are Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada, and Wisconsin. Together, these five states contribute a total of 61 electoral votes to the national tally. Currently, the compact has secured commitments from states totaling 222 electoral votes across eighteen Democratic-led states plus the District of Columbia.

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The threshold for the compact to take effect is strictly set at 270 electoral votes. This number represents the majority of the 538 total electoral votes required to win the presidency. A combination of at least four of the five Democratic-controlled states would be sufficient to push the compact over this critical 270 electoral vote line. If achieved, this would allow the agreement to go into effect for the 2028 presidential election.

Key Figures and Organizational Support

Patrick Rosenstiel serves as a senior consultant to the National Popular Vote organization. He has indicated that proponents are optimistic about reaching their goals before the 2028 presidential election. Rosenstiel cited recent polling data from Pew Research Center to support the argument that the public favors a national popular vote system. His comments reflect the broader strategy of the group to leverage current political control in swing states.

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John Koza is the chairman of the National Popular Vote organization. He argues that the current legal framework already provides for certified vote counts from each state. Koza stated that adding these certified totals is all that is required to determine the winner. He rejects the notion that a centralized bureaucracy or a presidentially appointed commission is necessary for a fair national election. Koza believes that existing state and federal laws are sufficient to manage the transition to a national popular vote.

Governors and State-Level Political Dynamics

The political landscape in the five battleground states is shifting as Democrats gain control. However, not all state leaders are publicly supporting the compact at this time. Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs of Arizona previously supported the measure. She has not made any recent public comments regarding whether her state should join the agreement. Her office did not respond to requests for comment before the publication of this report.

Governors in other states have yet to publicly weigh in on the issue. Some Democratic leaders appear more hesitant about joining the compact than they were in previous election cycles. The decision to join involves weighing the immense influence these states currently hold. Being a battleground state gives these areas significant attention during presidential campaigns. Signing the compact would mean giving up that specific leverage in future elections.

Legal Hurdles and Constitutional Concerns

Legal experts point to significant constitutional barriers that the compact must overcome. The Constitution states that no state shall enter into any agreement or compact with another state without the consent of Congress. This provision applies unless a state is actually invaded or faces imminent danger that does not allow for delay. Norman Miller is a constitutional law professor at Willamette University who has studied these legal questions extensively.

Miller argues that the compact could create tension by forcing electors to vote based on tallies in other states. He notes that American presidential elections are largely decentralized in practice. States individually decide who can vote and how they can vote. This decentralization creates a complex system that a national vote would need to harmonize. Miller suggests that forcing a uniform result across different state systems could sow discord and distrust among voters.

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Broader Implications for Future Elections

Opponents of the national popular vote raise concerns about the long-term effects on American politics. The group Save Our States argues that the current Electoral College creates necessary incentives for candidates. They believe that without these incentives, politics would move more toward regional interests. This shift could exacerbate existing divides across the country rather than uniting the nation.

Norman Miller suggests that abolishing the Electoral College should be done through a full constitutional amendment process. He believes that using Article 5 is the only legitimate way to upend such a profound change. Miller argues that the process matters just as much as the outcome of any major reform. He warns that working around the Constitution via a compact could have unpredictable consequences for the democratic system.

The success of this effort depends on several political and practical factors aligning correctly. Proponents believe they can clear these hurdles in time for the 2028 election. However, the path to 270 electoral votes requires precise coordination among state governments. The debate over the validity and legality of the compact will likely intensify in the coming months.

Stakeholders in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada, and Wisconsin face difficult decisions. They must balance their political ideology with the practical implications of joining the compact. The outcome of their choices will determine whether the United States moves toward a direct national popular vote. This development represents one of the most significant potential changes to the American electoral system in decades.