National Peanut Festival Opens November 6 with New Sky Ride, $11 Entry, and Live Concerts in Dothan

Discover the 2026 National Peanut Festival details in Dothan, Alabama. New Sky Ride, Corey Kent, and Lauren Alaina performances, plus ticket prices and event schedules for the 82nd annual celebration.

The 82nd National Peanut Festival officially opens its gates on Friday, November 6 at the Dothan Fairgrounds, welcoming visitors to a week of agricultural heritage, modern amusement, and live entertainment. This year's event introduces the highly anticipated Sky Ride, a new aerial attraction that provides guests with sweeping views of the entire Fairgrounds property from the Midway to the various exhibits and rides.

General admission is set at $11 per person for anyone aged 6 and older, while children 5 and under enter for free. The festival runs daily with specific hours, opening at 9 a.m. on Friday and generally closing between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. depending on the day. Armband sales end promptly at 9 p.m. each night, and parking is no longer available after 9:30 p.m.

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The new Sky Ride is owned and operated by Reithoffer Shows, which also manages aerial attractions at other major fairs across the country. The system features 73 cars and was constructed by an experienced ski lift engineer who has built similar systems throughout the northeastern United States. City of Dothan engineers and planning personnel provided oversight to ensure the installation meets all safety standards and integrates seamlessly with the Fairgrounds layout.

Riders can choose between a one-way trip for $6 or a round trip for $9, with the lift operating during all festival hours. This addition complements the traditional rides and midway attractions that have long been a staple of the Dothan event. The Sky Ride offers a unique perspective that highlights the scale and diversity of the festival grounds for first-time and returning visitors alike.

Country music remains a central pillar of the 2026 National Peanut Festival, with three major headliners scheduled to perform at the All In Amphitheater. Tyler Hubbard, the lead singer of Florida Georgia Line who has found immense success as a solo artist, will take the stage on Thursday, November 12. His concert tickets are priced at $20 for general admission, though he also offers $45 reserved seats and $25 preferred seating options that include festival entry.

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Lauren Alaina, a Grand Ole Opry member and 2011 American Idol runner-up, is scheduled to perform on Tuesday, November 10. She follows in the footsteps of Corey Kent, who earned national attention as a contestant on The Voice in 2016 and is now a multi-platinum artist. Kent performs on Sunday, November 8, bringing his country-pop sound to the main stage.

In addition to the major amphitheater concerts, a diverse lineup of local and regional artists will perform on the Food Court Stage throughout the week. Acts include the Darrell Qualls Band, Big and Loud, Willie Ziavino and the COT Band, Baylee Bennett Knighton, Mae Estes, Britt Drive Band, Dennis Lee Band, Will Moseley, and Hannah McFarland. These performers provide continuous entertainment in a more intimate setting, ensuring that music fans have plenty to enjoy outside of the headline acts.

Beyond the stages and rides, the Fairgrounds host four distinct experiential exhibits designed to educate and entertain families. Cowtown USA offers hands-on demonstrations of traditional farm life, including cow and goat milking, working oxen, and frontier tanning processes. The exhibit highlights the agricultural role of animals, connecting the festival's peanut theme to broader farming practices.

The Mars Encounter Experience allows visitors to explore hypothetical challenges of living on the Red Planet. Guests are guided by Destiny the Mars rover to learn about resource mining, habitat construction, life-support systems, and food production for astronauts. This exhibit blends education with speculative science, appealing to younger audiences and space enthusiasts.

The Grizzly Experience provides an up-close look at Alaskan grizzly bears through demonstrations by experienced handlers. Visitors can observe natural animal behaviors while learning about different species, habitats, and wildlife conservation efforts. This exhibit emphasizes ecological awareness and animal safety, offering a respectful glimpse into the lives of these powerful creatures.

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Finally, the Prehistoric Dinosaur Adventure features life-size puppets to recreate Earth's ancient past. The show includes audience participation, music, humor, and special effects. Young explorers engage in hands-on activities to learn about paleontology and the geological history of the planet, rounding out the diverse entertainment options available at the 82nd National Peanut Festival.

The festival also returns to its roots with traditional livestock shows, the Calf Scramble, Greased Pig Scramble, and the popular Demolition Derby events at BankPlus Arena. These events draw significant crowds and add a competitive, high-energy element to the schedule. Attendees must purchase separate tickets for arena events, as general admission does not grant access to the BankPlus Arena.

Ticket policies remain strict for this year's event. All sales are final, with no refunds or exchanges available for any tickets, including concert or arena passes. Will call orders must be picked up by the individual whose name and credit card were used for the purchase, or via email confirmation with valid photo identification. This verification process is designed to prevent fraud and ensure a smooth entry process for all guests.

Special themes are scheduled for certain days, including Veterans Day and First Responders Day, which may feature special activities or acknowledgments. Pre-registered groups can access the Fairgrounds early on specific days, such as First Responders Day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with special performances by artists like Dennis Lee. These early access windows allow for a quieter experience before the main crowds arrive.

For those planning to attend, tickets can be purchased on site from the NPF Box Office at the ticketing windows at the gates or online in advance. The festival organizers have consolidated all information into a single resource to help visitors navigate the event smoothly. Attendees are encouraged to bring valid photo identification if picking up will call tickets.

The 82nd National Peanut Festival promises a blend of educational exhibits, thrilling rides, and top-tier country music. With the addition of the Sky Ride and the return of beloved traditions, the event continues to grow as a premier destination for family entertainment in the Southeast. Visitors are advised to arrive early to maximize their experience of the numerous attractions and performances scheduled throughout the week.