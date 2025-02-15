National Park Service Website Omits Transgender History of Stonewall Uprising

The National Park Service's website about the Stonewall Uprising has been updated to remove all mentions of transgender people and the word 'queer'. The website now refers to the LGBTQ+ community as LGB or LGBQ. The changes have sparked outrage from LGBTQ+ activists and organizations.

The National Park Service 's website dedicated to the history and significance of the Stonewall Uprising has been revised to exclude any mention of transgender people. The page, which previously used the acronym LGBTQ+ , now refers to the community as either LGB or LGBQ, dropping the 'T'. References to the word 'queer' have also been removed.

The updated text reads, 'Before the 1960s, almost everything about living openly as a lesbian, gay, bisexual (LGB) person was illegal, but the events at the Stonewall Inn sparked fresh momentum for the LGB civil rights movement!' The reasons behind these changes remain unclear, but the move is widely viewed as the latest example of the federal government's pushback against the transgender community since President Trump took office. Over the past month, the Trump administration has issued a series of executive orders targeting transgender individuals, raising concerns about their rights and protections. The Stonewall Inn and the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative issued a joint statement condemning the removal of 'transgender' from the website, calling it 'a deliberate attempt to erase our history and marginalize the very people who paved the way for many victories we have achieved as a community.' Timothy Leonard, the Northeast program manager for the National Parks Conservation Association, an organization that advocates for the National Park System and played a role in establishing the Stonewall monument, also criticized the changes. He stated, 'Erasing letters or webpages does not change the history or the contributions of our transgender community members at Stonewall or anywhere else. History was made here and civil rights were earned because of Stonewall.' The Stonewall Uprising, which began on June 28, 1969, with a police raid at the Stonewall Inn, a popular gay bar in New York City, ignited fierce riots and protests that lasted through the night and into the following days. This came after years of raids, beatings, and arrests endured by LGBTQ individuals. While the Stonewall Uprising was not the first push for LGBTQ equality in the United States, it is considered a pivotal moment in sparking a nationwide movement for the equal treatment of gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender Americans. Both Johnson and Rivera were present on the first night of the riots. Rivera is credited with having thrown the second Molotov cocktail. In the years following Stonewall, Johnson and Rivera founded a group to help homeless trans youth in New York City called Street Transvestite Action Revolutionaries (STAR). A protest organized by the Stonewall Inn staff and local LGBTQ groups is scheduled at the Stonewall National Monument on Friday afternoon to denounce the website revisions





