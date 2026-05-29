National Park Service Road Closures in Arizona

The National Park Service has announced a series of road closures in the Little Colorado River Valley, Chuska Mountains, and Defiance Plateau areas of Arizona, effective from Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 11:00 AM MST until Friday, November 12, 2021, at 8:00 PM MST. The closures are due to road maintenance and snow removal activities.

The National Park Service (NPS) has announced a series of road closures in the Little Colorado River Valley , Chuska Mountains , and Defiance Plateau areas of Arizona , effective from Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 11:00 AM MST until Friday, November 12, 2021, at 8:00 PM MST.

The closures are due to road maintenance and snow removal activities. Here are the specific road closures and affected areas: 1.

Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County: - From Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 11:00 AM MST until Friday, November 12, 2021, at 8:00 PM MST, the following roads will be closed: - Hwy 264 Northward - Chinle Valley - Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 - Black Mesa Area - Western Mogollon Rim - Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County 2.

Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County: - From Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 11:00 AM MST until Friday, November 12, 2021, at 8:00 PM MST, the following roads will be closed: - Hwy 264 Northward - Chinle Valley - Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 - Black Mesa Area - Western Mogollon Rim - Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County 3.

Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County: - From Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 11:00 AM MST until Friday, November 12, 2021, at 8:00 PM MST, the following roads will be closed: - Hwy 264 Northward - Chinle Valley - Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 - Black Mesa Area - White Mountains - Eastern Mogollon Rim - Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County - Western Mogollon Rim 4.

Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau: - From Friday, November 12, 2021, at 11:00 AM MST until Friday, November 12, 2021, at 9:00 PM MST, the following roads will be closed: - Hwy 264 Northward - Chinle Valley - Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 - Black Mesa Area - Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau Please note that these road closures may impact access to popular hiking trails, campgrounds, and scenic viewpoints. Visitors are advised to check the NPS website or contact the park's visitor center for the most up-to-date information on road closures and trail conditions





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National Park Service Road Closures Arizona Little Colorado River Valley Chuska Mountains Defiance Plateau

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National Park Service Road Closures in ArizonaThe National Park Service has announced a series of road closures in the Little Colorado River Valley, Chuska Mountains, and Defiance Plateau areas of Arizona, effective from Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 11:00 AM MST until Friday, November 12, 2021, at 8:00 PM MST. The closures are due to road maintenance and snow removal activities.

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