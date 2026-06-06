National Park Service ranger dies while on patrol at Mount McKinley

A National Park Service ranger died Thursday after she fell into a crevasse while patrolling on Mount McKinley.

Sunset on Mount Denali previously known as Mount McKinley, the highest mountain peak in North America, at 20, 310 feet above sea level. Alaska Mountain Range, Denali National Park and Preserve..

explained in a statement. Rescuers rushed to save Pendery, who lived in Enumclaw, Washington, but she later died.

The National Park Service has released few other details about her death, noting its ongoing investigation into the fall. Its statement added that more information would be released when it is available.

"We are heartbroken by the loss of a member of our Denali family," said Superintendent Brooke Merrell. "Our mountaineering rangers dedicate themselves to serving visitors and helping others in one of the most challenging environments in the world. Today, we mourn the loss of a valued colleague, friend and teammate. Our thoughts are with Robin’s family and loved ones.

"Pendery joined the mountaineering staff at Denali in 2024 and was involved in climber safety, rescue operations, and mountaineering operations at Mount McKinley, the highest peak in North America, the NPS said. The Source: Information for this article was taken from The National Park Service. This story was reported from Orlando.





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