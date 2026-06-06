A ranger in Alaska died after falling into a crevasse while conducting a climbing patrol on North America's tallest mountain, the National Park Service said.

by JESSICA A. BOTELHO | The National News DeskFILE - North America's tallest peak, on Aug. 12, 2025, in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska.

A ranger in Alaska died after falling into a crevasse while conducting a climbing patrol on Mount McKinley, which is North America's tallest mountain, the The ranger was identified as Robin Pendery, of Enumclaw, Washington, a seasonal mountaineering ranger assigned to Denali National Park and Preserve.

"We are heartbroken by the loss of a member of our Denali family," Superintendent Brooke Merrell said on Friday in "Our mountaineering rangers dedicate themselves to serving visitors and helping others in one of the most challenging environments in the world,". "Today, we mourn the loss of a valued colleague, friend and teammate. Our thoughts are with Robin’s family and loved ones.

" According to the National Park Service, Pendery fell into a crevasse near the mountain's 14,000-foot camp on Thursday around 2 p.m. Park personnel immediately responded to the scene and launched rescue efforts, but Pendery did not survive. Merrell said Pendery joined Denali's mountaineering staff in 2024 and played a key role in supporting climber safety, emergency response operations, and mountaineering patrols on the mountain, which attracts hundreds of climbers each year.

Mount McKinley, also known as Denali, rises 20,310 feet above sea level and is known for its extreme weather, rugged terrain, and glacier-covered slopes. Crevasses, which are deep cracks in glaciers often concealed by snow, are among the mountain's most significant hazards for climbers and rescue personnel. Two men have been charged for their role in a large-scale drug trafficking scheme in Pennsylvania, officials announced Friday.

State police said they seized theBody recovered from Susquehanna River: dispatch Officials are investigating after a body was reportedly recovered from the Susquehanna River Thursday afternoon. Dispatch confirmed they received a report of a bThe Lower Paxton Township supervisor, Charles Stuart, confirmed to CBS 21 Friday that he intends to submit his resignation next Tuesday, following a recent alleIn an overnight escapade, a Harrisburg man snuck onto two trains, where he tried to take control of both, according to charging documents.





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