National Nurses United officially backs Senator Chris Van Hollen for Senate Majority Leader. The union highlights his support for universal healthcare and worker protections.

National Nurses United has formally endorsed Senator Chris Van Hollen for the position of Senate Majority Leader. The union, which represents more than 225,000 registered nurses across the country, cited his alignment with working-class values as the primary reason for the endorsement. This decision follows the midterm elections held on November 3, where nurses and voters expressed a strong desire for systemic political change.

Union Leadership Demands Systemic Reform

Senator Chris Van Hollen is the clear leadership choice for nurses because he firmly stands on the side of working-class people. Puneet Maharaj, executive director of National Nurses United, stated that nurses witness daily how business-as-usual politics have failed patients and communities. Corporations have been allowed to steal from everyday working people, creating a crisis that requires immediate intervention. The Democratic Party must not squander the chance midterm voters have given it to tackle our nation in crisis. Nurses and working people demand new Senate leadership that confronts the billionaire class, corporations, and governments to deliver transformative change for us.

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The endorsement emphasizes a shift away from traditional political strategies toward a more aggressive approach to economic and social justice. Sen. Van Hollen is the best person for the job because he has consistently supported policies that address the root causes of inequality. The union argues that the current political system is rigged against ordinary citizens, and only a leader willing to challenge established powers can deliver meaningful results. This stance resonates with the growing frustration among healthcare workers who see the direct impact of policy decisions on patient care and their own livelihoods.

Van Hollen Supports Key Nursing Policies

Nurses are ready to organize alongside Sen. Van Hollen and the incoming Congress to see a transformational agenda through. Specifically, nurses are ready to wield their power to advance systemic changes through these popular policies starting on Day One. A central pillar of this agenda is the so-called Big Beautiful Bill, aimed at stopping impending health care cuts and guaranteeing health care coverage for all. This legislation is designed to provide free, universal health care, ending the uncertainty that currently plagues millions of American families.

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Further measures include strengthening workers' rights to join a union and improving their bargaining power to claw back wages and benefits stolen through decades of anti-union policies. To address the nurse staffing crisis and improve patient care, the union supports establishing strong workplace protections. This includes safe staffing ratios and workplace violence prevention plans, which will increase nurse retention. These goals will be achieved by passing the Nurse Staffing Standards for Hospital Patient Safety and Quality Care Act and the Workplace Violence Prevention for Health Care and Social Service Workers Act.

Additionally, the agenda seeks to build an immigration system that protects the dignity and humanity of working families. This involves passing legislation like the one mentioned to end the dehumanizing and criminalizing practices currently enforced by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The union also calls for ending United States aid to Israel that enables the Israeli government to continue its genocide on the Palestinian people and bombing innocent civilians. These positions reflect a broad coalition of social justice issues that unite the nursing community behind Senator Van Hollen.

Concerns Over Agrochemical Influence and Public Health

Beyond immediate nursing policies, the broader context of the endorsement highlights concerns about corporate influence in government. It has never been clearer that agrochemical corporations have too much influence in government, and that unchecked pesticide use has created an urgent public health crisis. The coalition behind these concerns points to the need to intervene in markets and boost the production of a pesticide linked to cancer, at the bidding of the company who makes it.

Paraquat, a toxic weedkiller already banned in over 70 countries and linked to serious health issues, remains a focal point of this controversy. Congress has slashed food assistance for needy families while incentivizing even more pesticide use, exacerbating the problem. States are starting to take back power, and protect their own residents from pesticides. More than 13 states have introduced legislation to ban or restrict paraquat, a toxic weedkiller that has shortened too many lives, particularly among farmers and farmworkers.

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Nurses have deep ties to our communities, and every day we hear from patients and neighbors that they can't afford their medications or groceries. Our suffering cannot continue, and the only path forward is to completely rewrite our economy and political system. Now is not the time for business-as-usual politics; it's time for a new leadership that can deliver on a transformational and popular agenda. Voters made it clear on Election Day that they expect bold action. Let's answer their call by electing Sen. Chris Van Hollen as our next Senate majority leader.

National Nurses United, with close to 185,000 members in every state, is the largest union and professional association of registered nurses in US history. The organization's endorsement carries significant weight in the ongoing debate over the future direction of the Senate. By backing Senator Van Hollen, they are signaling their commitment to a legislative agenda that prioritizes health, safety, and economic fairness for all Americans.