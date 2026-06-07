National Naloxone Awareness Day spotlights overdose reversal drug as landmarks glow purple

National Naloxone Awareness Day highlighted the overdose crisis as 150+ landmarks lit purple, including Rochester’s Riverside Convention Center and the Metropolitan. Launched by Victoria’s Voice after a family tragedy.

The Metropolitan in downtown Rochester is illuminated purple in recognition of National Naloxone Awareness Day, Saturday, June 7, 2026. Rochester, N.Y. — National Naloxone Awareness Day was recognized on Saturday, drawing attention to the drug crisis and the importance of lifesaving overdose reversal medication.

Among those were the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center and the Metropolitan. The day was founded by parents David and Jackie Siegel after their daughter Victoria’s accidental overdose death.

"National Naloxone Awareness Day is a critical opportunity to educate Americans about opioid overdoses and the urgent need to expand access to lifesaving reversal medicines like naloxone,” said Leah Shepherd, executive director of Victoria’s Voice Foundation . “We are grateful to the buildings and landmarks across the United States – including those in Rochester – for helping us shine a light on the lifesaving power of naloxone.

"Two people injured after tree branch falls on tent during Fairport Canal Days festivalFour motorcyclists were hurt on I-90 in Henrietta after an SUV towing a boat struck two bikes. Two riders were trapped under the boat. All were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, and state police are investigating. A 20-year-old college student who disappeared during a family vacation in Japan has was found dead after an intensive search, his family announced.

Greece woman Amanda Reeves gets 3.5 years in prison for role in a major retail theft ring. Prosecutors say stolen new-in-box goods were fenced through a local pawn shop and flipped on eBay for $2M+ profit. A giant white tent has popped up at Marketplace Mall as Paranormal Cirque makes its first Rochester-area stop. The R-rated horror circus mixes acrobatics, aerials, burlesque and comedy with a European haunted twist.





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