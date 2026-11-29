The Smithsonian is renovating the historic Arts and Industries Building to house the new National Museum of the American Latino. Details on the transformation and timeline.

The Smithsonian Institution has officially selected its historic Arts and Industries Building in Washington, D.C. as the permanent home for the National Museum of the American Latino. This designation marks a significant milestone in the institution's expansion, designating its oldest museum building to house its newest cultural entity.

Historic Venue Transformation Plans

The Arts and Industries Building, constructed in eighteen eighty-one, will undergo extensive renovations to accommodate the new museum's requirements. The Smithsonian Board of Regents announced this plan this fall, confirming that the structure will transition from its long period of vacancy to become a center for Latino history and culture. This decision resolves previous discussions where leadership considered constructing a entirely new facility similar to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

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Carly Bond, the Smithsonian's director of historic preservation, highlighted the architectural significance of the venue. She noted that Washington, D.C. was historically referred to as the Red Brick City. The building stands as one of the last remaining examples of this distinct red brick Victorian-era style. Its geometric patterns, pointed roofs, and arched windows make it a unique counterpart to the nearby Smithsonian Castle.

Architectural Features and Preservation Challenges

The building presents a stark contrast to the Neoclassical designs of many other museums on the National Mall. It features a cathedral-like interior with intricate wall designs, patterned marble floors embedded with fossils, and colored glass windows. The metal roof is supported by wrought iron trusses, and the structure even includes a secret tunnel connecting it to the Castle. These features classify it as one of the finest remaining examples of nineteenth-century world exposition architecture.

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Jennie Gwin, a partner at the firm Beyer Blinder Belle, outlined the technical hurdles involved in the renovation. The project requires sophisticated temperature and humidity controls to ensure an airtight environment for future collections. Additional work includes asbestos abatement and the integration of modern security and technology systems. Gwin praised the Smithsonian for maintaining the structure well despite its long closure.

Although the building has been effectively closed since twenty-fourteen, previous leadership had replaced the roof and windows. This prior maintenance makes retrofitting significantly easier than converting a building originally designed for a different purpose. The structure's history as a museum also simplifies the process of adapting it for modern exhibition needs.

Centennial Origins and Future Schedule

The origins of the Arts and Industries Building trace back to the country's centennial in eighteen seventy-six. An international exhibition in Philadelphia showcased American innovations like Alexander Graham Bell's telephone. These exhibits formed the foundation of the United States National Museum and inspired the design of this building. It was intended to mirror the style of Philadelphia's main exhibition hall.

As other Smithsonian museums opened, collections migrated across the Mall, leading to the building's eventual closure. The renovation aims to preserve its historic details while providing ample space for exhibitions and research. The National Museum of the American Latino is scheduled to open its doors to the public in the upcoming fall season.

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This project represents a major investment in preserving cultural heritage and expanding the Smithsonian's narrative scope. By repurposing a historic landmark, the institution balances modern educational goals with architectural conservation. The opening will add a vital layer to the cultural landscape of the National Mall.