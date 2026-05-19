National Laboratory of the Rockies signs memorandums of understanding with Colorado School of Mines and University of Utah

The National Laboratory of the Rockies (NLR) announced a partnership with the Colorado School of Mines and University of Utah to strengthen America's energy and material supply chains through critical minerals innovation, commercialization, and workforce development.

The National Laboratory of the Rockies (NLR) announced the signing of two memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with the Colorado School of Mines and University of Utah at their annual Partner Forum on May 5, 2026.

This partnership aims to strengthen America's energy and material supply chains through critical minerals innovation, commercialization, and workforce development. The MOUs enable integrated research and facility sharing, supporting concept-to-commercialization scalability of critical minerals innovations and building education and training pipelines for a highly skilled domestic workforce. NLR and Colorado School of Mines are launching new facilities to accelerate critical minerals research in Colorado.

The University of Utah MOU focuses on research and technology development for critical minerals, advanced materials, and manufacturing through AI-enabled science workflows, high-performance computing, and data science. Joint research programs, internships, and career opportunities connected to the National Laboratories will stimulate education and workforce development





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National Laboratory Of The Rockies Colorado School Of Mines University Of Utah Memorandums Of Understanding Critical Minerals Innovation Commercialization Workforce Development Facilities Education And Training Partnerships Critical Minerals Research Manufacturing Artificial Intelligence High-Performance Computing

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