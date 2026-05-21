National Jewish civil rights group demands protection for Jewish members in Park Slope Food Coop boycott vote

The Brandeis Center, a national Jewish civil rights group, has sent a letter to the Park Slope Food Coop Board demanding protection for Jewish members from intimidation, retaliation, social targeting, and coercive pressure. The letter comes after escalating conflict and anti-Semitism within the leftist Brooklyn market. The Brandeis Center argues that the proposed boycott of Israeli products should be reconsidered due to the potential for anti-Semitic activity. The board plans to move ahead with the vote on the boycott, which, if successful, would require a 75% supermajority vote to approve measures.

A national Jewish civil rights group is demanding that the Park Slope Food Coop Board protect Jewish members from "intimidation, retaliation, social targeting, and coercive pressure" ahead of a vote on a proposed boycott of Israeli products.

The Brandeis Center argues that the proposal, set to be voted on May 26, should not proceed due to the potential for intimidation and anti-Semitism at the coop and across New York City. If it does proceed, they propose creating anonymous balloting and remote voting to prevent targeted harassment of Jewish members





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jewish Food Park Slope Food Coop Brandeis Center Jewish Members Anti-Semitism Boycott Of Israeli Products

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Giuliani calls out Mamdani for ‘hatred’ of Jewish people over plans to skip Israel Day parade“Mamdani’s decision to snub the Israeli Day Parade demonstrates his deep disdain and hatred of the Jewish community,” Giuliani told The Post Wednesday.

Read more »

Lawsuit claims Arkansas group rejected woman's land purchase due to Jewish ancestry, Black husbandA real estate broker says in a lawsuit that an organization denied her the opportunity to purchase land in an Arkansas development because of her Jewish ancestry, and because she has a Black husband and biracial children.

Read more »

Kalina Biodiversity Park Inauguration Features Miyawaki Forest, Sensory Park, Urban Bird Habitat, Butterfly Garden, and MoreThe Kalina Biodiversity Park in Mumbai, India, was inaugurated on October 15, 2022, featuring a Miyawaki forest, sensory park, urban bird habitat, butterfly garden, pond rejuvenation, and installation of various artifacts.

Read more »

Park police to increase patrols at Tobin Park trailhead after woman violently assaultedSAN ANTONIO - Police have announced additional patrols near a popular walking trail after a woman wasviolently assaulted.On Thursday, the San Antonio Police De

Read more »