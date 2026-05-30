National Institutes of Health Nutrition Education Challenge

NASA’s Center of Excellence for Collaborative Innovation (CoECI) assists in the use of crowdsourcing across the federal government. CoECI’s NASA Tournament

A small cast iron of savory eggs and vegetables sits on a serving plate after being tasted. NASA’s Center of Excellence for Collaborative Innovation assists in the use of crowdsourcing across the federal government.

CoECI’s NASA Tournament Lab offers the contract capability to run external crowdsourced challenges on behalf of NASA and other agencies. The National Institutes of Health Office of Nutrition Research invites U.S.-based, accredited, non-profit academic institutions to participate in the “Integration of Nutrition Training into Health Care Education” Challenge. ONR’s mission is to stimulate innovative research to address the complexities of nutrition, its ecology, and its critical role in health across the lifespan for all.

The goal of this challenge is to identify, evaluate, and promote effective, scalable, and evidence-based approaches to integrating nutrition training into medical and nursing education, including both established programs and emerging models with strong potential for dissemination. The NIH Nutrition Education Challenge offers a total prize purse of up to $2,100,000 to recognize and reward exemplary nutrition curricula across three program types and two challenge tracks.

Awards of up to $75,000 each will be distributed to winning institutions across the Exemplar Track and Developing Track in three program categories: Medical Schools, Residency Programs, and Nursing Programs.





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Coeci News Prizes Challenges & Crowdsourcing News Prizes Challenges And Crowdsourcing Program

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