A damning report reveals National Highways ignored warnings about 154 broken speed cameras on smart motorways, issuing thousands of wrongful fines for nearly two years.

A damning internal report has exposed that National Highways missed ten distinct opportunities to identify and repair 154 faulty speed cameras over the course of a year. The failures on England's strategic road network resulted in thousands of drivers receiving wrongful speeding fines on smart motorways, with the defects remaining unresolved until last December. The defective equipment covered 440 miles of major roads, including critical smart motorway sections where variable speed limits are essential for preventing accidents and saving lives.

The Core Failure Mechanism

National Highways failed to act on critical technical errors that caused speed cameras to issue tickets based on incorrect data. The report indicated that faults in how the cameras interacted with variable speed signs on overhead gantries should have been identified during the initial specification and testing stage before 2025. Instead, the agency proceeded with deployment, leading to a systemic failure where cameras recorded violations against inaccurate speed limit parameters displayed to drivers.

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One prominent example involved a driver on the M5 who was issued a ticket for exceeding a 40mph limit while the overhead gantry clearly displayed a 50mph speed limit. Dashcam evidence provided by the motorist proved the discrepancy, yet the issue was initially dismissed by the roads agency as an isolated incident. This dismissal occurred without any demonstrable data analysis or hard evidence to support the claim that the error was not widespread.

Stakeholder Reactions and Political Fallout

Tory Shadow Transport Minister Greg Smith described the government's inaction as beyond unacceptable, arguing that sitting on a report detailing such severe highway failings demonstrates a lack of care for motorist safety. He emphasized that the government is playing fast and loose with the lives of drivers by ignoring clear warnings about dangerous road infrastructure. The opposition accused ministers of burying the news to avoid scrutiny while other political matters dominated the Westminster agenda.

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Edmund King, President of the AA, stated that the report highlighted a failure to respond with the urgency that motorists deserved. He argued that this was not merely a technical glitch but a breakdown in the duty of care owed to drivers. King stressed that confidence in motorway technology must be restored, ensuring that speed enforcement is accurate, reliable, and properly tested to protect public safety and prevent wrongful prosecutions.

Tory Shadow Transport Secretary Richard Holden criticized the government for being asleep at the wheel, noting that thousands of innocent drivers were penalized. He argued that errors should have been dealt with immediately rather than taking ten missed opportunities to resolve the issue. Holden also accused the Labour government of waging an ideological war against drivers while presiding over these massive administrative failures on the strategic road network.

Investigation Timeline and Missed Warnings

The timeline of failures reveals a pattern of ignored warnings starting in January 2025 when Avon and Somerset Constabulary raised the alarm. The police force alerted the agency after a driver submitted dashcam evidence of a wrongful ticket, but National Highways concluded it was an isolated case without further investigation. Despite this initial alert, the agency failed to escalate the warning or launch a proper probe into the potential for widespread errors.

In March 2025, Road Safety Support, an expert not-for-profit organization, warned that the issue was likely not isolated and should be escalated to the police and legal services. This warning was again ignored by the roads agency. A formal team of investigators was not assembled until August 2025, ten weeks after the initial complaints. Even then, the agency failed to initiate its own Crisis Management Manual, missing another critical opportunity to mitigate reputational and legal risks.

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Real-World Impact and Next Steps

The consequences of these delays have been severe for drivers across England. More than 2,650 wrongly issued speeding tickets have been identified so far as a result of the faulty cameras since 2021, but officials believe there could be thousands more victims. The affected cameras covered one in ten miles of the country's Strategic Road Network, meaning a significant portion of major motorways and A-roads were affected by the defective enforcement system.

National Highways did not alert the public to the widespread nature of the problem until last December, nearly a year after the initial warnings. This delay meant that potentially thousands more drivers were wrongly fined during the period between the initial alerts and the public disclosure. The issue remains unresolved in terms of full compensation and system overhaul, leaving many drivers in limbo regarding their records and fines.

In response to the scandal, the Home Office has announced it is ending its contract with American firm Verra Mobility, which operates the 154 affected cameras. Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander had ordered the internal report in January 2025, but ministers sat on its release until recently. The ongoing failure to address the issue promptly has sparked a broader debate about the safety and reliability of smart motorways and the oversight mechanisms governing national highway infrastructure.