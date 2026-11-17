A damning report reveals National Highways ignored ten safety warnings about 154 faulty speed cameras, leading to thousands of wrongful fines and prolonged outages on England's smart motorways.

A damning internal report has exposed a systemic failure at National Highways, revealing that road chiefs missed ten distinct opportunities over a twelve-month period to identify and repair more than 150 defective speed cameras. These technical faults have significantly compromised the safety of England's smart motorways, turning what should be life-saving infrastructure into a source of confusion and potential danger for thousands of motorists.

Missed Warnings And Systemic Failures

Despite receiving explicit alerts from the Avon and Somerset Constabulary in January 2025, National Highways repeatedly failed to take immediate corrective action or alert the traveling public to the malfunctioning equipment. The agency did not notify drivers or disable the affected units until December 2025, creating a prolonged window during which potentially thousands of drivers were issued incorrect speeding fines. This delay meant that the defective cameras, which cover 440 miles of major roads including critical smart motorway sections, remained active and erroneous for nearly a full year.

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The report details how early warnings were dismissed as isolated incidents rather than systemic errors. In January 2025, dashcam evidence from a driver on the M5 proved they had been ticketed for exceeding a 40mph limit while the overhead gantry displayed a 50mph speed limit. Instead of launching a comprehensive probe, National Highways concluded the error was an anomaly, a decision the report states was not based on any demonstrable data analysis or hard evidence.

Stakeholder Criticism And Political Fallout

Greg Smith, the Tory shadow transport minister, labeled the delays beyond unacceptable, arguing that the government demonstrated little care for motorist safety. Edmund King, president of the AA, emphasized that this was not merely a technical glitch but a profound failure to respond with the urgency that drivers deserve. King stressed that restoring public confidence in the accuracy and reliability of motorway technology is essential for protecting lives.

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Tory shadow transport secretary Richard Holden accused Labour ministers of being asleep at the wheel, noting that thousands of drivers were penalized for offenses they did not commit. Holden suggested that the government was engaged in an ideological war against drivers, pointing out that it took ten missed opportunities and months of inaction to resolve an issue that should have been addressed immediately upon the first warning.

Operational Impact And Financial Consequences

The operational fallout has been severe, with the Home Office now ending its contract with American firm Verra Mobility, the company that operates the 154 affected cameras. This decision comes as the report highlights that approximately 2,650 wrongly issued speeding tickets have already been identified since 2021, though officials believe the actual number of erroneous fines could be significantly higher. The inability to enforce speed limits accurately undermines the core function of these smart motorways, which rely on variable speed limits to prevent accidents.

Road Safety Support, an expert not-for-profit organization, warned in March 2025 that the issue was not isolated and needed to be escalated to police and legal services. Despite this clear guidance, National Highways failed to act, allowing the situation to fester. A formal team of investigators took ten weeks to assemble in August 2025, only to find that the agency had not initiated its own Crisis Management Manual despite understanding the reputational and legal risks involved.

Broader Safety Concerns And Future Outlook

The revelations add to growing concerns about smart motorways, which have faced scrutiny over years of safety issues. The Mail campaign has highlighted several arguably avoidable deaths on these roads, raising questions about the viability of removing hard shoulders in favor of dynamic lane usage. With one in ten miles of the Strategic Road Network affected, the outage represents a significant gap in road safety enforcement across England.

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Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander ordered the report in January 2025, yet ministers sat on the findings since July, leading to accusations that Labour tried to bury the news. The Home Office's termination of the Verra Mobility contract marks a decisive step toward resolving the immediate technical issues, but the long-term implications for driver trust and road safety management remain a critical subject for debate in Westminster.