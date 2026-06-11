National Guard Spouse of the Year Nicole Gebhardt Honored for Lifelong Advocacy and Support

Nicole Gebhardt has received the prestigious National Guard Spouse of the Year award for her commitment to supporting military families facing pregnancy loss, addiction, and abuse.

The story of Nicole Gebhardt is one of resilience, transformation, and an unwavering commitment to the well-being of others. A resident of North Pole, Alaska , and a longtime military spouse, Gebhardt was recently selected as the National Guard spouse of the year .

This honor is a rare distinction, as only a small number of individuals from each branch of the armed forces are chosen annually to be recognized for their extraordinary contributions to their communities, the military, and the civilian sector. For Gebhardt, this award is a testament to her tireless efforts to ensure that no family ever feels the crushing weight of isolation during their service in the military.

The foundation of Gebhardt's advocacy is built upon a history of deep personal pain and recovery. She shared the heartbreaking experience of losing her first son, Samuel, when he was only nine weeks old, in addition to enduring several miscarriages. These profound losses, coupled with the stress of military life, led her into a struggle with addiction, as she turned to alcohol to cope with the grief she did not know how to process.

During this dark period, she also dealt with the trauma of spousal abuse. However, it was in the depths of this struggle that Gebhardt made a solemn promise to her son: if she could ever achieve sobriety, she would dedicate her life to being a voice for other military spouses and individuals who have suffered through pregnancy and infant loss.

Today, Gebhardt celebrates six and a half years of sobriety, and she has spent that time turning her personal tragedies into a lifeline for others. She recognizes that many women who experience the loss of a child or a pregnancy carry a heavy burden of guilt, often wondering if something different could have been done to change the outcome.

To combat this silence, Gebhardt has made it her mission to establish pregnancy and infant loss support groups wherever her family is stationed. The nomadic nature of military life can be grueling; Gebhardt and her family have moved nine times over the last twelve years. Each Permanent Change of Station, or PCS, represents a cycle of starting over with new friends, neighborhoods, schools, and support systems.

Rather than letting these moves be a source of stress, Gebhardt viewed them as opportunities to plant seeds of support. Every time she arrived at a new location, she started a support group, and as she eventually moved on, she ensured that someone else took over the leadership to allow the community to continue growing. When Gebhardt first learned of her transfer to North Pole, Alaska, over a year ago, she was initially hesitant.

However, her reluctance turned into a sense of urgency when she discovered that the local military community lacked active pregnancy and infant loss support groups and lacked an active AA sponsor. Furthermore, she noticed a significant silence surrounding the issue of spousal abuse. Feeling a calling to fill these voids, she moved to Alaska with a renewed sense of purpose. Since her arrival, she has already organized a pregnancy and infant loss vigil and continues to expand her outreach.

Beyond local meetings, she utilizes books and coaching to share her wisdom and support with a broader audience. Gebhardt believes that the most powerful tool in healing is simply the act of being heard. She emphasizes that most people in the throes of grief do not need complex solutions; they often just need a listening ear or a hug to remind them that they are not alone in the dark.

By speaking openly about loss, addiction, and abuse, she hopes to foster an environment where military families feel loved, accepted, and empowered. Her goal is to help others realize that despite the darkness of their current situation, it is possible to find excitement and love in their lives once again. Through her bravery and leadership, Nicole Gebhardt is transforming the experience of military spouses, proving that shared pain can become a powerful catalyst for community healing





AKNewsNow / 🏆 460. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

National Guard Spouse Of The Year Mental Health Pregnancy Loss Alaska

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

News4JAX Reporter Returns After Three-Week Active Duty with Pennsylvania National GuardAndrea Snody, a reporter for News4JAX, has returned to the newsroom after completing a three-week active duty assignment with the Pennsylvania National Guard. As a first lieutenant and Adjutant General officer, her mission involved processing soldiers through receiving, staging, and onward integration (RSOI). Snody, who served for four years after commissioning through Penn State Army ROTC, discussed her dedication to military service and how it enhances her reporting on veterans and military families in Jacksonville.

Read more »

Troy Guard opening Guard and Grace spinoff in Denver Tech CenterOnce again, Troy Guard got an offer he couldn’t refuse.

Read more »

13-year-old charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting of 17-year-old cousinA 13-year-old boy is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the shooting death of his 17-year-old cousin at a South Seattle apartment complex last mont

Read more »

Search underway for 77-year-old missing hiker at Capitol Reef National ParkOfficials with the National Park Service are searching for a 77-year-old missing man believed to have been hiking at Capitol Reef National Park.

Read more »