Wisconsin-based consultant Thomas Datwyler served as treasurer for two political action committees that spent millions supporting fringe candidates who challenged Republican incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan.

A top Republican consulting firm ousted a consultant from its ranks after firm leaders learned of his ties to a campaign aiming to weaken incumbent U.S. Sen.

Dan Sullivan and another Republican senator in the general election. Thomas Datwyler , a strategic adviser for GOP campaigns across the country, resigned from the national consulting firm Axiom late last month, according to reporting by Axios on Wednesday. Datwyler, a campaign finance compliance expert, alleges that he was misled into working for political action committees that boosted minor candidates running against Sullivan and Sen.

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Jon Husted of Ohio that were part of an effort to siphon votes away from the Republican incumbents. Democrats ultimately defeated both Sullivan and Husted in the election, flipping both seats out of Republican control. In Alaska, Democratic former U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola won the Senate seat outright, earning the more than 50% of first-choice votes necessary to avoid a ranked choice tabulation.