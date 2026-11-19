National Geographic announced My Brother The Unabomber, a new documentary directed by Daniel Vernon that explores the infamous case from the perspective of David Kaczynski.

National Geographic has officially confirmed the production of a new documentary titled My Brother The Unabomber. This project aims to investigate the infamous Unabomber case through the unique lens of the perpetrator's family, specifically focusing on the experiences of David Kaczynski. The announcement marks a significant addition to the growing body of media content surrounding the case of Ted Kaczynski.

Production Details and Creative Team

The documentary will be produced by David Abraham's Wonderhood Studios. Daniel Vernon is set to serve as the director for this deep dive into the history of the Unabomber case. Executive producers on the project include Jessie Versluys, Samantha Anstiss, and Carolyn Payne.

Also read National Geographic Reveals its Pictures of the Year for 2026

This development follows the recent release of a different Netflix movie that starred Crowe, Jacon Tremblay, and Shailene Woodley. That Netflix drama, directed by Janus Metz, explored Ted Kaczynski's transformation from a young Harvard prodigy into the man responsible for a series of deadly mail bombings.

The Kaczynski Brothers' Perspective

The upcoming National Geographic project will approach the case through the perspective of Kaczynski's younger brother, David. The documentary will focus on the difficult decision he faced as investigators searched for the man known as the Unabomber.

Advertisement

During the final year of the manhunt, David and his wife, Linda, had to consider whether to report their suspicions about a family member. The narrative will examine how the couple reached that decision after reading Ted's manifesto in a newspaper article.

Their concerns ultimately led them to contact the FBI, helping investigators identify the person responsible for the mail bombings. This pivotal moment in history will be re-examined with fresh insight in the new documentary.

Access to Archival Material

The project will reportedly provide access to previously unseen archival material, including letters exchanged between the brothers. It will also offer insight into their relationship and provide additional context for David and Linda's choice.

While the documentary's details would provide more context for television viewers, David has previously spoken about his experiences across multiple media outlets. In 2016, he published an article in Psychology Today. In that article, David described his experience, from his wife's initial suspicions to his brother's early life, and their eventual decision to inform the FBI.

Advertisement

Release Platforms and Future Steps

My Brother The Unabomber will premiere on Disney+, Hulu, and National Geographic. A specific release date has not yet been announced.

This multi-platform release strategy ensures that the documentary will reach a wide audience interested in true crime and historical investigations. The involvement of major streaming services underscores the enduring public interest in the Unabomber case and the personal stories connected to it.