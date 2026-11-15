National Geographic Announces New Frozen Documentary Series

Disney and National Geographic collaborate on The Real Frozen, a natural history series exploring the wildlife and science behind the animated franchise's setting.

Walt Disney Animation Studios has partnered with National Geographic to produce a new documentary series focused on the world of Frozen. Titled The Real Frozen as a working title, this project marks a unique crossover between the entertainment giant's popular ice-themed franchise and the educational content provider known for its nature programming.

New Frozen Documentary Details

This collaboration represents the latest natural history series created jointly by National Geographic and Walt Disney Animation Studios. The project aims to examine the real-world scientific and biological elements that inspired the fictional kingdom depicted in the animated films. By bridging the gap between fantasy and reality, the series intends to provide viewers with an educational look at the environment portrayed in the movies.

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The announcement follows a period of significant commercial success for Disney's animated divisions. Earlier this year, the studio celebrated the box office performance of Toy Story 5. This latest entry in the series grossed more than $1 billion during its theatrical run. Audiences across numerous countries rushed to see the return of the main characters, including Woody played by Tom Hanks, Buzz played by Tim Allen, and Jessie played by Joan Cusack.

Toy Story 5 arrived thirteen years after Disney released another massive cultural phenomenon, Frozen. The original film and its sequel dominated global pop culture, leading the company to return to the intellectual property for new ventures. While The Real Frozen is currently in development, it differs significantly from the theatrical sequels. It focuses on non-fiction storytelling rather than traditional narrative animation.

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Award Contenders and Market Context

The success of recent animated features has placed them in direct competition for major industry accolades. Taylor Gates, writing for Collider, described Toy Story 5 as a necessary response to how much the world has changed in the past three decades. The review suggested the film was a likely contender for the Best Animated Feature prize at the Academy Awards.

However, the race for the award remained tight. LAIKA returned with its fantasy masterpiece Wildwood a few months later. This studio competition highlights the vibrant state of the current animation market. Disney's decision to expand the Frozen brand into documentary format suggests a strategy to diversify its offerings beyond traditional theatrical releases.

Expanding the Franchise Portfolio

Disney appears unwilling to let go of its most valuable intellectual properties. The company is returning to the Frozen pool for this new series, which features several returning favorites from the original creative teams. This approach allows the studio to maintain audience engagement with the franchise while exploring different formats. The partnership with National Geographic adds a layer of educational prestige to the brand.

The move reflects a broader trend in media where fictional worlds are expanded through non-fiction lenses. By analyzing the real-world parallels to the animated setting, the series aims to attract both fans of the movies and viewers interested in nature documentaries. This dual appeal could strengthen the long-term relevance of the Frozen brand.

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Future Implications for Viewers

The release of The Real Frozen will offer a fresh perspective on a well-known story. Viewers can expect a detailed exploration of the geography, climate, and wildlife that mirror the film's setting. This content will likely appeal to families and educational institutions seeking engaging material. The series serves as another example of how major studios are leveraging their libraries for new revenue streams. Disney continues to demonstrate its ability to find new opportunities within its established franchises.